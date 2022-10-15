50-inch 4K Smart TV for less than R$1,800 on Pix – Tecnoblog

Admin 49 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 4 Views

If you’re looking for a smart TV with a big screen and high resolution, but don’t have a lot of money to invest right now, here’s a good opportunity: Konka’s 50″ and 4K model costs R$1,799.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Xbox app finally brings cloud gaming to Arm devices

This week we had a flurry of news from Microsoft at the Surface event and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved