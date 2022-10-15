50-inch 4K Smart TV for less than R$1,800 on Pix – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

If you’re looking for a smart TV with a big screen and high resolution, but don’t have a lot of money to invest right now, here’s a good opportunity: Konka’s 50″ and 4K model costs R$1,799.

Smart TV Konka KDG50 (Image: Playback / Konka)

This amount can still be paid in up to 10x of 179.90 interest free on your credit card or be reduced to BRL 1,709.05 in cash if you choose to pay via Pix in this Mercado Livre ad.

Considering the date of this Friday (14), there is no other model sold in Brazil with a price close to this offer. This means that the cost-effectiveness of Konka KDG50 is super attractive, being an interesting option to consider.

📺 Konka? It is worth it?

The name of this manufacturer may not sound familiar to you, due to the fact that it is a Chinese company, with a concentrated focus on the Asian market. However, Konka has been around since 1980, has several subsidiaries and has extensive experience in electronics.

Through importation, this TV model of the 680 series arrives here in Brazil, which focuses on the entry-level segment, but has features that draw attention, such as the thin-edged screen and UHD resolution.

The device also has HDR10, which guarantees the optimization of contrasts in the display of images. And a 4-core processor to run the Android TV 11 operating system smoothly and without stuttering in streaming apps.

The sound system is equipped with 2 10W stereo speakers that can simulate surround, increasing your immersion when watching content. In the connection part we have 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth and 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi 5.

Finally, we have the remote control that supports Google Assistant voice commands, making it easy to search for content and interact with your TV. Shortcut buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play are also present.

