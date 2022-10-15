8 good dramas to watch on Netflix

The movie The Very Lucky Girl has since its release in the first place in the Top 10 of Netflix. Ani Fanelli’s story has been conquering viewers with its intense and drama-filled tone.

The film starring Mila Kunis tells the story of Ani Fanelli, a sharp-tongued woman who seems to have it all: a coveted position in a magazine, an incredible wardrobe and a dream wedding in sight.

One day, she is invited to participate in a police documentary about a shocking incident that happened as a teenager and ends up having to face a truth that threatens to end all this perfection.

If you liked A Very Lucky Girl, the metropolises separated eight other drama productions available in the Netflix catalog for you to watch.

Mila Kunis – One Very Lucky Girl 3 A very lucky girl Disclosure Mr Harrigan’s Telephone The Telephone of Mr. HarriganDisclosure Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 What Would It Be If…? What Would It Be If…?Felicia Graham/Netflix blonde blondeDisclosure / Netflix Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Persuasion PersuasionNick Wall/Netflix The Boy Who Discovered the Wind The Boy Who Discovered the WindNetflix/Disclosure 0

Check out:

1. Mr.’s Telephone Harrigan

Craig is a country boy who forms an unlikely friendship with Mr. Harrigan, an elderly, reclusive billionaire. The bond between the two is born from the common passion they both have for books. After the death of Mr. Harrigan, Craig is surprised to be able to communicate with his friend through an iPhone that was buried with him.

Click here to watch.

2. What Would It Be If…?

Right before graduating from college, Natalie is torn between two parallel realities: in the first, she becomes pregnant and continues to live in her hometown. In the second, she moves to Los Angeles. But one thing is certain: in both realities, Natalie lives remarkable loves, pursues success as an artist and goes on a journey to discover who she really is.

Click here to watch.

3. Blonde

Blonde reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s greatest icons, Marilyn Monroe. From a volatile childhood as Norma Jeane to fame and relationships, “Blonde” blends reality and fiction, exploring the widening divide between the public and private sides of the actress.

Click here to watch.

4. Lou

Lou leads a quiet life, believing he has abandoned his dangerous past. Until a desperate woman begs her help to save her kidnapped daughter. In the midst of a great storm, the two venture into a rescue mission that tests their limits and reveals terrible secrets from the past.

Click here to watch.

5. Persuasion

Living with her snobbish family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is a no-nonsense woman with modern style. When Fredrick Wentworth, the impetuous man she once pushed away, reappears in her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her and listening to her heart when it comes to a new chance. An adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel.

Click here to watch.

6. 100 Fears

Inspired by the book of the same name, it is the story of Sole, a young woman who tries to overcome all her greatest fears after the death of her best friend.

Click here to watch.

7. The Boy Who Discovered the Wind

Against all odds, a thirteen-year-old boy in Malawi, Africa, devises an unconventional way to save his family and village from starvation.

Click here to watch.

8. 6 Balloons

A woman spends the night wandering Los Angeles looking for a treatment center for her heroin-addicted brother, with his two-year-old daughter in tow.

Click here to watch.