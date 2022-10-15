8 works for you to enjoy your reading time

How about increasing your collection of imported books? We will help you in this mission with a super special list full of works written by authors such as J.K. Rowling, Alice Hoffman and more. Check out the titles listed by the website Aventuras na História, and buy your favorites through amazon:

1. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, by VE Schwab (2022) – https://amzn.to/3CYZlZl

Credits: Playback/Amazon
Credits: Playback/Amazon

2. World of Warcraft: Grimoire of the Shadowlands and Beyond, by Sean Copeland & Steve Danuser (2021) – https://amzn.to/3MBBwu2

Credits: Playback/Amazon
Credits: Playback/Amazon

3. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, by J.K. Rowling (2014) – https://amzn.to/3rXg09j

Credits: Playback/Amazon
Credits: Playback/Amazon

4. Fire and Blood, by George RR Martin (2022) – https://amzn.to/3yI0a6o

Credits: Playback/Amazon
Credits: Playback/Amazon

5. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, from Robert Louis Stevenson (1993) – https://amzn.to/3yGXZA7

Credits: Playback/Amazon
Credits: Playback/Amazon

6. A Feast for Crows: A Song of Ice and Fire, by George RR Martin (2006) – https://amzn.to/3eAT9gT

Credits: Playback/Amazon
Credits: Playback/Amazon

7. Emma, ​​from Jane Austen (2020) – https://amzn.to/3yJ8D9v

Credits: Playback/Amazon
Credits: Playback/Amazon

8. Magic Lessons, from Alice Hoffman (2022) – https://amzn.to/3Tlgy4D

Credits: Playback/Amazon
Credits: Playback/Amazon

