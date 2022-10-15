Abel selects Palmeiras for classic against São Paulo

With the recent victories against Botafogo and Coritiba and the draw against Atlético-GO, last Monday (10), in a match valid for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras continues with its advantage in the leadership of the well-established competition. . Now with 67 points, the São Paulo team has four triumphs in the last five games and has reached a ten point advantage over the vice-leader, Internacional.

With the best attack (53 goals scored) and the best defense (21 goals conceded) in the Brasileirão, Abel Ferreira is taking great strides to win Verdão’s 11th national championship. The next match will be Choque-Rei, a classic against São Paulo that will be played next Sunday (16), at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the 32nd round. For the confrontation, the alviverde must have changes.

Rony, Palmeiras’ top scorer in the championship, is suspended because of his third yellow card. In training this Friday (14), at Barra Funda CT, the Portuguese coach continued with the most murky doubt of his lineup: who will be the replacement for shirt 10. Merentiel, López, Rafael Navarro and Endrick are the options, and the tendency is for the former to take the spot to face the Tricolor.

In addition, the commission also does not have Raphael Veiga and Jailson, who are recovering from their surgeries, but midfielder Atuesta returned, who served a suspension against Atlético-GO. Keeping the base of the last rounds, Abel should start Palmeiras with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Merentiel.