“Absolutely zero”; Neto loses patience with Rueda and gets real about what president needs to do at Santos

Santos is the eleventh place in the Brazilian Serie A Championship with 40 points, and aims to distance itself from relegation zone and look for a vacancy for the Liberators cup of the next season. Alvinegro Praiano has been oscillating in the last clashes of the competition, since in the last five matches played there were three defeats and two victories. That is, it won only six of the 15 disputed.

during the program The Ball Ownersthe host, Craque Netospoke about the management of the saints in the current season. The communicator stressed that the work that Rueda been doing with the debts is excellent, but to manage a Club it is necessary and important more than that. The former player also pointed out that the Fish always knew how to sell players well, but this money ‘add‘.

“Andres Rueda doesn’t know anything about football. Anything. Absolutely zero. But, it seems to me that the debt of R$ 400 million has been reduced, which is very cool. But the coolest thing is to reduce the debt and not send seven coaches away. It’s not losing Marcos Leonardo, it’s not losing Ângelo for 100 million. It’s not that the 100 million he goes to help, it’s that it disappears. We don’t know. Because if there is a team that knows how to sell in this country here, two teams know how to sell today, it was always Santos and Cruzeiro”, highlighted the communicator.

During the program, the presenter also highlighted the need for an evolution, which current management hasn’t been able to do it. O saints prepares for the next commitment in the Brasileirão, where he faces the Red Bull Bragantino next Monday (17), at 20:00, in the nabizãoin a match valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.