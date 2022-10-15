Actors drown in accident during filming

Two extras from the movie Noches de Boda drowned on a beach in San Miguel del Puerto, in southwestern Mexico, last Wednesday afternoon (12). A group of actors decided to take a bath in the sea after the shooting ended, however, three of them did not return to the shore safely.

continues after advertising

The police were called to help with the rescue and managed to rescue one of the actors alive on Wednesday. However, on Thursday morning, authorities found the body of 46-year-old Marco António N.

Luís Manuel N, 47, has not yet been seen, but state agents also believe the man is dead.

Film has “Maria Joaquina” original

Nochas de Boda is a film directed by Osvaldo Benavides, who is known for his role as Dr. Mateo in the American series The Good Doctor. The title also features Ludwika Palette, who was Maria Joaquina’s interpreter in the original version of Carrossel.

continues after advertising

Both the director and the actress have not yet commented on the accident on their social networks. However, before the news was released, Ludwika celebrated the end of the recordings by posting a photo with Osvaldo.

“Today, a project that we had been dreaming and imagining for 10 years is finished. A story that Osvaldo wrote for us and made it a reality. My heart is filled with pride as I witness his perseverance, his passion, his dedication and his talent”, she captioned it. , in part of the message.

continues after advertising

Check the publication: