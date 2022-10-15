Actress who shone in O Clone returns to Globo in a different role

Away from television since 2020, Solange Couto will return to Globo, where she was in great successes. She will appear on Mais Você as a judge in the Super Chefinhos segment, which features child actors being challenged by culinary tests.

Over seven days, child actors Valentina Vieira (13 years old), Alana Cabral (15 years old), Alice Palmar (9 years old), Pedro Guilherme (12 years old), Ygor Marçal (9 years old) and João Bravo (13 years old) , who has just participated in Travessia, will participate in culinary workshops led by different chefs and will always put their skills into practice with great joy, emotion and, of course, delicious food.

The thematic tests will not be eliminatory, and the participants will be evaluated day by day by a jury formed by Solange and the chef Barbara Verzola, who will be fixed in the competition, in addition to the chef who will give the workshop of the day. In all, there will be four guest chefs, in addition to actor Charles Myara and Ana Maria Braga’s grandson, Louro Mané.

The premiere is scheduled to take place next Tuesday (18) and is part of the program’s 23rd anniversary celebrations.

“Not a toy, no!”

One of the biggest moments of Solange’s career was playing Dona Jura in O Clone (2011). Gloria Perez, currently writing Travessia, presented us with one of her most charismatic and striking characters.

Dona Jura owned a super famous bar, located in São Cristóvão, in Rio de Janeiro, which always received countless celebrities who came after their pastries. The character was marked by numerous comic scenes and by her catchphrase “neh toy, no!”, which definitively established her.

Career

In her 66 years of life, Solange Couto has collected works on the main broadcasters in Brazil, including soap operas and TV shows.

She started her career as one of Oswaldo Sargentelli’s mulattas, still in the 1970s, a job that contributed to the beginning of her acting career in Os Imigrantes (1981), in Band. She then debuted on Globo in the soap opera Sinhá Moça (1986); later, she was in Kananga do Japão (1989), on the defunct TV Manchete.

The actress has other successful soap operas in her curriculum, such as A Viagem (1994), Da Cor do Pecado (2004) and América (2005), in addition to having participated in Sítio do Picapau Amarelo (2007), where she was the last actress to interpreting Cuca, and in Malhação: Seu Lugar no Mundo (2015), one of his last works in teledramaturgy.

In 2010, she was hired by Record, joining the cast of the soap operas Ribeirão do Tempo (2010), Balacobaco (2012) and Pecado Mortal (2013). To date, his last novel was O Tempo Não Para (2018).