Afternoon Session Film 09/14/2022

At “Afternoon session” this Wednesday, 09/14, you can watch the movie “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” (2012), which is directed by Kirk Jones.
Long synopsis:
The challenges of impending parenthood have turned the lives of five couples upside down. Two celebrities despair over the surprising demands of pregnancy. Hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author as her husband tries not to be outdone by his father, who is expecting twins with his young trophy wife. A photographer’s husband is unsure of his wife’s adoption plans. A single connection results in a surprise pregnancy for rival food truck owners.
Original Title: What To Expect When You’re Expecting
Cast: Anna Kendrick; Cameron Diaz; Chris Rock; Dennis Quaid; Elizabeth Banks; Jennifer Lopez;Matthew Morrison;Rodrigo Santoro
Nationality: American
Genre: Romance/Comedy
Rating System: Not recommended for children under 12 years old
Check out the trailer:
Movie from today’s Afternoon Session, 09/14/2022
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting
- When and what time does it start? today, Wednesday, from 3:30 pm (Brasilia time)
- Where to watch? TV Globo’s open channel throughout Brazil.
Do you want to receive the main news from Todo Canal on your WhatsApp? Click here and join our official group. To receive on Telegram, click here
Source link