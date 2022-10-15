Afternoon Session Film 09/14/2022

At “Afternoon session” this Wednesday, 09/14, you can watch the movie “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” (2012), which is directed by Kirk Jones.

Long synopsis:

The challenges of impending parenthood have turned the lives of five couples upside down. Two celebrities despair over the surprising demands of pregnancy. Hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author as her husband tries not to be outdone by his father, who is expecting twins with his young trophy wife. A photographer’s husband is unsure of his wife’s adoption plans. A single connection results in a surprise pregnancy for rival food truck owners.

Original Title: What To Expect When You’re Expecting

Cast: Anna Kendrick; Cameron Diaz; Chris Rock; Dennis Quaid; Elizabeth Banks; Jennifer Lopez;Matthew Morrison;Rodrigo Santoro

Nationality: American

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Rating System: Not recommended for children under 12 years old

Check out the trailer:

Movie from today’s Afternoon Session, 09/14/2022

  • What to Expect When You’re Expecting
  • When and what time does it start? today, Wednesday, from 3:30 pm (Brasilia time)
  • Where to watch? TV Globo’s open channel throughout Brazil.

