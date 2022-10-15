Afternoon Session – Find out which films TV Globo is showing this week

Advertising
This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:
Monday
The Return of the Almighty
Original title: Even Almighty
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2007
Director: Tom Shadyac
Cast: Graham Phillips; Jimmy Bennett; John Goodman; Johnny Simmons; Jonah Hill; Lauren Graham; Morgan Freeman; Wanda Sykes
Class: Comedy
Evan moves in with his family and starts to receive strange orders. He meets with God, who gives him the mission to build an ark.
Tuesday
A Love at the Height
Original title: Up For Love
Country of origin: French
Year of manufacture: 2016
Director: Laurent Tirard
Cast: Francoise-Domi Blim; Francoise-Domi Blim; Cesar Domboy; Jean Dujardin; Virginie Efira; Cedric Kahn
Class: Romantic comedy
Diane falls in love with Alexandre, a man of 1.36m, but she is not ready to deal with the prejudice of dating such a short man.
Wednesday
Suddenly father
Original title: delivery man
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2014
Director: Ken Scott
Cast: Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt, Cobie Smulders, Andrzej Blumenfeld, Simon Delaney, Bobby Moynihan
Class: Comedy
David discovers that he has fathered 533 children through sperm donation. His problems begin when these grown-up children want to meet him.
Thursday
An Adventure and So Much
Original title: The Stray
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2017
Director: Mitch Davis
Cast: Brennin Williams; Connor Corum; Eliza Brown; Michael Cassidy; Sarah Lancaster
Class: Adventure
The mutt Pluto suddenly appears and changes the lives of the Davis family, who are facing hard times. Pluto is not just a dog, he is a guardian angel.
Friday
