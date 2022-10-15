Afternoon Session – Find out which films TV Globo is showing this week

Advertising Could not load ad

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

The Return of the Almighty

Original title: Even Almighty

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2007

Director: Tom Shadyac

Cast: Graham Phillips; Jimmy Bennett; John Goodman; Johnny Simmons; Jonah Hill; Lauren Graham; Morgan Freeman; Wanda Sykes

Class: Comedy

Evan moves in with his family and starts to receive strange orders. He meets with God, who gives him the mission to build an ark.

Tuesday

A Love at the Height

Original title: Up For Love

Country of origin: French

Year of manufacture: 2016

Director: Laurent Tirard

Cast: Francoise-Domi Blim; Francoise-Domi Blim; Cesar Domboy; Jean Dujardin; Virginie Efira; Cedric Kahn

Class: Romantic comedy

Diane falls in love with Alexandre, a man of 1.36m, but she is not ready to deal with the prejudice of dating such a short man.

Wednesday

Suddenly father

Original title: delivery man

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2014

Director: Ken Scott

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt, Cobie Smulders, Andrzej Blumenfeld, Simon Delaney, Bobby Moynihan

Class: Comedy

David discovers that he has fathered 533 children through sperm donation. His problems begin when these grown-up children want to meet him.

Thursday

An Adventure and So Much

Original title: The Stray

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2017

Director: Mitch Davis

Cast: Brennin Williams; Connor Corum; Eliza Brown; Michael Cassidy; Sarah Lancaster

Class: Adventure

The mutt Pluto suddenly appears and changes the lives of the Davis family, who are facing hard times. Pluto is not just a dog, he is a guardian angel.

Friday

