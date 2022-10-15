Amazon: 21.5-inch Dell Monitor for R$899.00

A great opportunity for anyone who is building a PC for work or study at a more affordable price: the 21.5 inch Dell Monitor is 17% off amazon. It costs R$899.00 in black, in up to ten interest-free installments.

Dell E2222HS 21.5″ Monitor Black 21.5” Dell Monitor E2222HS, LED HDMI; DisplayPort 1.2; VGA

BRL 899

Dell designed the device with everyday use in mind, whether for study or work. The device is 21.5 inches and has a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, in Full HD format and with a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

ComfortView technology is a differentiator. It guarantees eye comfort for much longer, as it reduces flickering and reduces the effects of blue light, harmful to the eyes.

In addition, it has tilt angle and height adjustment. It comes equipped with DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4 and VGA inputs for connecting signal sources and with built-in speakers.

As this is a promotional action, the price of the product may change at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

