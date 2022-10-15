Amazon Prime Video: the 11 best movies available on streaming

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

Available in Brazil since 2019, Amazon Prime Video is one of the main streams in the country, with new movies and series coming to the catalog almost every day. Among the numerous options, it is difficult to choose a good option to watch.

If you’re on the team that spends more time choosing than actually watching, don’t worry. Check out our list of 11 Best Movies Available on Amazon Prime Video.

11. Where the weak have no place (2007)

The big winner of the Oscars 2008, Where the weak have no place won the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (for the great Javier Barden) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

In the story, the character Llewelyn Moss finds a suitcase full of money in the middle of a crime scene. Now the town sheriff and a ruthless killer are after him.

10. Licorice Pizza (2021)

From the renowned Paul Thomas Anderson, the film follows Alana (Alana Haim) and Gary (Cooper Hoffman) as they grow together and fall in love in the 1970s. The plot follows the two characters as they live the ups and downs of first love. The film was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

9. Hereditary (2018)

By Ari Aster (midsommar), the feature is considered one of the best horror films of recent years. The plot follows the Graham family, who, after the death of their grandmother, begin to experience situations of terror at home.

8. The sound of silence (2019)

A drummer finds his life changing when he starts to lose his hearing completely. “His two great passions are at stake: music and his girlfriend, a member of the same heavy metal band he’s a part of,” says the synopsis.

The sound of silence was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor and Best Editing at the 2021 Oscars.

7. In the Rhythm of the Heart (2021)

In the Rhythm of the Heartwinner of the Oscar for Best Picture in 2022, shows the story of Emilia Jones, a hearing teenager, the daughter of deaf parents, who has to make the difficult choice between following her dreams and remaining an interpreter for her family.

Despite being an Apple production, the film arrived in Brazil through Amazon Prime Video.

6. Between Knives and Secrets (2019)

Released in 2019, Between Knives and Secrets mixes mystery, comedy and an atmosphere beyond Agatha Christie. In the plot, a famous writer of detective stories is found dead inside his house.

Soon, Detective Benoit Blancé, played by Daniel Craig, is hired to investigate the case. The problem: all family members have reason to be to blame.

5. drive (2011)

The film tells the story of a driver (Ryan Gosling) who by day works as a mechanic and stuntman in Hollywood films. At night, he works for the mafia. The film has a strong cast, with Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Oscar Isaac and Ron Perlman.

4. midsommar (2019)

Directed by Ari Aster (Hereditary), the film stars Florence Pugh in the lead role. The plot follows “a couple travels to Sweden to visit a summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat turns into an increasingly violent competition at the hands of a pagan cult,” the synopsis reads.

3. Spencer (2021)

With Kristen Stewart playing Diana, Spencer shows the most turbulent moments of the marriage of Lady Di and Prince Charles. The role earned Stewart her first Oscar nomination.

two. Minari – In Pursuit of Happiness (2021)

Minari follows a Korean-American family who move to rural Arkansas in the 1980s. The film shows David, the eight-year-old son, bored with his new routine and adapting to his new routine.

1. Always forward (2021)

Straight Forward is starring Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman. The film shows a journalist who crosses the country interviewing children to understand their thoughts about their world and their future.

When he is tasked with taking care of his nephew Jesse, he has a new perspective on his life.