American SUV armored even for explosives is capable of releasing smokescreen and pepper spray

Rezvani, a car manufacturer based in Irvine (California, USA), presented this week a vehicle armored SUV that looks like a “war machine”. This is Vengeance, which has a starting price outside of BRL 1.3 million. In dangerous situations, this fortress on wheels, with cinematic airs, is able to release smokescreen and pepper spray. In addition, it offers blinding lights front and backwhich turn “night into day”, blinding anyone thinking of approaching the car’s occupants.

Rezvani Vengeance Photo: Disclosure

Luxurious interior of the Rezvani Vengeance, with massage seat Photo: Disclosure

Augmented reality at Rezvani Vengeance Photo: Disclosure

If the buyer opts for all optional items, he will have to pay BRL 2.5 million. And they are not few in the complete model:

Bulletproof glasses and vests

Explosive protection at the bottom

smokescreen

Runflat military tires (shot resistant)

Thermal night vision system

reinforced suspension

Protection against electromagnetic pulses

Explosive device detection

Bulletproof vests and helmets

electrified door handles

Siren and horn options

strobe lights

blinding lights

intercom system

gas masks

pepper spray dispenser

The robust American SUV also has excellent technological features, such as the navigation with augmented realitywhich brings a perfect view of the streets to the multimedia screen.

Vengeance was built on the Cadillac Escalade, from which it inherited the luxury of the interior. The Executive Seating package offers two reclining seats with massage functiona bar, a large screen TV and a panoramic roof.

As for the engine, there are two versions: 6.2-liter V8, with 420 horsepower, or the 6.2-liter V8 Supercharger, also found in the Escalade, with 682 horsepower.