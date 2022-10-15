Ancelotti remembers last Clasico against Barcelona: “I tried to invent it and we took a dick” | spanish football

— I don’t want to invent (tactically), I never did. Inventors don’t exist in football. Last season I tried to make it up and we had a breakup. I want a team with a very clear idea of ​​what to do on the pitch. It is a high level game – commented the coach.

Follow Real Madrid vs Barcelona in Real Time on ge from 11:15 (Brasília time) this Sunday.

Check out the complete table of the Spanish Championship 2022/23

1 of 1 Carlo Ancelotti leads Real Madrid in another classic against Barcelona – Photo: Getty Images Carlo Ancelotti leads Real Madrid in another derby against Barcelona – Photo: Getty Images

VC Escala: Build the ideal team from Liverpool v Manchester City and Real Madrid v Barcelona

In that game on March 20, Barça thrashed Real 4-0 at the Bernabéu, highlighting the forward Aubameyang, who scored two goals. It was the end of a five-game winning streak for the Madrid team over their rivals.

The “invention” was to start the game with the starting lineup with the Croatian Modric positioned more advanced in the attack. The player, midfielder of origin, did not do well.

“Last season’s game won’t affect us. It’s a competition from another year, another classic. It’s not a game of life or death, it’s a special game, and the season is very long,” said Ancelotti.