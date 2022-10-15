Android will let you archive apps to save memory; know everything | apps

The change adds a new format to the app’s system, which preserves the person’s data, and allows other parts of the app to be uninstalled. According to Google, it will be possible to reduce about 60% of an application’s storage with archiving. The function is interesting for platforms that are used occasionally or infrequently, but which the user does not want to completely delete.

The feature is also useful when removing an app, so you don’t have to re-enter all the data you’ve already added. According to the company, by the end of the year the functionality will be available to the general public. For now, app and game developers from Bundletool 1.10 can test the tool. In a video posted on Twitter, a netizen performed the procedure. In the post, he uses the Google News app as an example.

The process is done directly in the Play Store, in the “Manage apps and devices” menu. When selecting an application, where today only the option to delete is seen, there is also an alternative for archiving. From 32 MB, the app shrinks to 1.4 MB after being archived. On the home screen, Google News remains visible, however, with a cloud above the icon, indicating the change made. When reactivating the application, it resumes with all previous customizations, such as login, language and chosen websites.

It is worth remembering that it is not yet known which versions of Android will receive the news.

See too: 4 Things You Should Never Do on Your Android Phone

Source link