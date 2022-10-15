app tells you when someone uses your CPF in purchases

A new tool promises to make the digital purchase journey safer thanks to the protection of consumers’ CPF. The intention is to reduce fraud involving the use of Brazilian data by scammers who use the information to buy products and services, in addition to applying new scams. Discover the application now.

O application Confi was recently released. It came up with the mission of helping Brazilians protect their CPF number. For this, the system indicates the most reliable stores in Brazil so that consumers can make purchases safely. Users can track transactions involving the CPF for free.

CPF protection

Through Confi, citizens can receive notifications of purchases made in more than 3000 partner stores, as long as they have been made with the registration number of individuals. This makes it easier to guarantee protection, as there is the possibility of identify more easily unrecognized purchases that were made on your behalf.

Interaction in the tool can even yield rewards to users. By answering surveys about the shopping experience, consumers earn coupons to compete for very interesting prizes.

If you’re interested, know that the app is available for iOS and Android phones. Initially, there are 300 partnership stores of the novelty that allow monitoring the use of the CPF. In other words, whenever the purchase of a product or service is registered in one of them, the citizen immediately receives a notification of this.

You need to download the application and configure this resource. See how simple it is:

Download Confi;

Click on “Enter now”;

Register and create an account;

The system will verify your identity;

The user will receive a five-digit code by email;

Just add the code and follow the other steps that are signaled to the user.

Once this is done, every time you or someone else uses your CPF number to purchase something, you will be notified with details. Another option is to click on the “purchases” icon to check the entire history.