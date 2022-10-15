Apple is forced to pay MILLIONAIRE fine for selling iPhones without charger; and now?

Apple announced that it will appeal the decision of the Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJSP), which fined the US company 100 million reais. This decision also forces the company to market its cell phones necessarily with chargers throughout the national territory.

This decision responds to a public civil action filed by the Brazilian Association of Borrowers, Consumers and Taxpayers (ABMCC). The arguments used in the process realize that the output of the charger from the iPhone kit, essential for the use of the smartphone, forces the consumer to proceed with the upside down tie-in sale.

The iPhone Without Charger Controversy

The iPhone has been sold without a charger in the box for two years now, and while that decision has raised a lot of teeth among consumers, it’s a problem in Brazil. The country requires that a phone be sold with all important accessories, including the charger that supplies its battery. After an initial fine of around ten million two hundred thousand reais in spring 2021, Brazil accelerated in early September by threatening to ban sales of iPhones in the country.

For now, iPhones are still on sale in Brazil, including the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. While waiting to see if Brazilian authorities go so far as to ban the smartphone, the São Paulo court is raising its tone by condemning Apple to a new fine ten times higher than the previous one. The company must pay one hundred million reais for the refusal to provide a charger with the iPhone.

That amount, however, should remain largely insufficient to encourage Apple to change its policy. The fine certainly doesn’t do any notable damage to iPhone sales and perhaps even iPhone accessory sales, ironically. That said, the company will appeal the decision.

Apple’s decision generates backlash from the beginning

After being the first to remove the headphone jack from their cellphones, Apple also pulled the accessories this time around. On the occasion of the presentation of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, some time ago, Apple announced that it had considerably refined the cases of its cell phones, in order to reduce its ecological footprint as much as possible, especially during transport.

Namely: the secret of this scheme is elementary: the boxes no longer include a particularly bulky network adapter. iPhones are therefore delivered with a simple charging cable. France only – for legal reasons, with a pair of wired headphones. A strategy that, however, was imitated by other manufacturers and generated a lot of controversy.

In conclusion, Apple justified itself at the time by saying that it made a lot of efforts to achieve environmental goals, and that it would deliver the iPhone 11 and all that followed without a power adapter. I asked the consumer to please use the Apple power adapter that the customer probably already had, or to buy a separate one. This announcement can be read in the model manual released in 2019.

