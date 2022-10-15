Apple Music, TV and iCloud coming to Microsoft Store with Windows and Xbox apps

Apple Music has arrived at the Microsoft Store. Xbox users will be able to access it right away and next year it will also come to Windows. Both Apple Music and Apple TV will soon be available in preview versions for Windows, allowing Apple subscribers to access music and TV shows natively on Windows without having to use the web versions or the existing iTunes app. Microsoft is also integrating iCloud Photos into Windows 11’s built-in Photos app.

Thanks to a new update, iCloud Photos will appear in the main Windows Photos app, making it easier for iPhone owners to find photos from their devices on a Windows PC or laptop. All Windows users need to do is install Apple’s latest iCloud Windows app to get this integration, which is now available to Windows Insiders.

These new Apple integrations on Windows and Xbox come two years after the launch of Apple TV on Xbox. A year ago, however, Apple Music was made available on the PS5 last year. It took some time for Apple to fully support Windows and the Microsoft Store, but the iCloud Photo integration is a particularly welcome addition for iPhone users who also use a Windows laptop or PC.

