Apple TV+ grew in Brazil and took 5% of the market in the 3rd quarter

Gradually, the Apple TV+ is consolidating in the video streaming market not only worldwide, but also in Tupiniquin lands. When we compare the third quarter of this year with the second, the Apple service achieved good growth here in Brazilas shown by data from the JustWatch.

The survey was carried out among 1st of july and September 30thand found that there were few changes in the market share of services; these small variations, however, favored Apple.

Starting with what hasn’t changed: the Netflix continues to lead, with the same 31% as in the previous quarter. Most of the other services in the ranking also maintained their percentages, such as Disney+ (15%), the HBO Max (12%), the Globoplay (7%) and the Star+ (4%). The other services, together, also continued with a share of 6%.

On the other hand, the second place in the ranking, the Amazon Prime Video, ended up losing a little market share and went from 22% to 20%. And that 2% “migrated” to Apple TV+, which went from 3% in the last quarter to 5%ahead of Star+ in that race.

When we look at the full year picture, the only one that has been steadily increasing is Disney+. In September alone, the service grew by another 3%. That same month, HBO Max gained another 2% and Apple TV+, another 1%. In contrast, Prime Video and Globoplay suffered losses in the last three months, reducing their shares by 1% each.

It is worth remembering that JustWatch data comes from the interest of users for its own service. Therefore, the analysis is somewhat limited.

Every day, we see more original productions coming to Apple TV+. With all the bets on good actors and different movies/series, the path is still open for a lot of growth. Not to mention that, even with the price increase in Brazil, the Apple service is still one of the cheapest around here.

