Argentina: Inflation grows 6% and is close to triple digits – News

Consumer prices in Argentina continued to rise in September and are approaching the dramatic triple-digit percentage by the end of this year, according to data released this Friday (14) by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

Inflation advanced 6.2% in September compared to August, which shows a slight deceleration in relation to the monthly rates of 7.4% and 7% recorded in the seventh and eighth months of the year.

But, considering periods of 12 months, the consumer price index (CPI) rose in September to 83%, which represents an increase of 4.5 percentage points in relation to the variation measured in August.

This was the biggest year-on-year increase since December 1991, when Argentina tried to leave behind the hyperinflation it suffered between 1989 and 1990.

According to official statistics, in the first nine months of 2022 Argentina accumulated inflation of 66.1%, with a notable increase in the food price index, which between January and September was 69.5%.

In addition to having an impact on poverty levels and household purchasing power, rising inflation is gradually reigniting social conflict, as happened at the end of last month in the dispute between the tire workers’ union and employers.













Forecasts for 2023







Inflation data for the last few months pulverized all forecasts by the Argentine government, which relates the acceleration of the CPI to the increase in international prices of energy and food in the first half, as well as to “exaggerated increases” in the price formation chains.

“We believe that in some products there are oligopolies, and therefore we have to work so that these oligopolies do not have a price formation that gives companies excessive profitability,” presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti said at a press conference. this Thursday (13).

In this context, the government expects inflation to close the year at 95% and fall to 60% in 2023, as stated in the 2023 budget bill sent by the government to Parliament last month.

Economy Minister Sergio Massa explained to lawmakers that this proposal is “prudent and realistic” and that the government will seek a “slowdown in inflation” based on the fiscal order, an increase in exports and an increase in the rate of investment in the country. .

However, private forecasts are less optimistic: the latest market expectations report prepared monthly by the Central Bank estimated inflation at 90.5% for 2023 and 66.8% for 2024.



