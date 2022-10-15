ASICS brings innovative footwear and technologies to sports

For over 70 years in the market, ASICS has in its DNA the mission of providing means for people from all over the world to have a healthy life, both in body and mind. Born in Japan, the brand serves several countries and innovates by employing innovative technologies in its products, developed in the dedicated research center in the Japanese city of Kobe, providing high-performance accessories for those looking to practice physical activities with quality and safety.

ASICS was founded in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka, who wanted to care for and strengthen Japan’s youth through sport, thereby contributing to the development of society. Its philosophy is in its name — ASICS is an acronym for the Latin phrase “Anima Sana In Corpore Sano”, or a healthy mind in a healthy body, used to symbolize that, in order to have a healthy life, it is important to balance mental health and physical health.

The brand has a strong presence in Brazil, where it offers a varied portfolio that caters to the most diverse sports, from intense races to tennis, volleyball, football and others, with the entire line being carefully developed to provide comfort, stability and energy return, as well as as protection of muscular structures, better cushioning, responsiveness during the practice of activities and long durability.

Innovative technologies from ASICS

To provide user comfort and ensure the best performance in sports, ASICS has a dedicated research center in Kobe, Japan, where the company’s main and most innovative technologies are developed. The ASICS Institute of Sport Science, or ISS, was founded in 1985, and has since produced more than 20 unique technologies that are present in all of the company’s products. Check out some of the main ones below:

GEL: ASICS icon, GEL technology has been used since 1986 to protect the body from the impact generated with each step, reducing muscle fatigue. It is mainly applied in the regions of greatest load, such as the heel and the joint of the big toe. It is important to note that all ASICS products that have GEL in the name necessarily bring the technology on board, even if it is not visible in the midsole, in which case it will be strategically positioned in the best spots to provide maximum cushioning.

FLYTEFOAM: Located in the midsole of the shoes, FLYTEFOAM is composed of cellulose microfibers, added to the EVA foam. It is the lightest midsole material ever made by the brand and aims to offer greater comfort, lightness and great durability. The technology also allows for the adaptation of density and material properties depending on the experience and results ASICS wants to provide runners.

FLYTEFOAM BLAST: The brand's most innovative midsole, FLYTEFOAM BLAST consists of the addition of high light and responsive polymers to EVA foam to provide high performance and the perfect balance of weight, responsiveness, durability and softness.

FLYTEFOAM BLAST PLUS: Evolution of the FLYTEFOAM BLAST, the FLYTEFOAM BLAST PLUS is the softest midsole ever developed by ASICS, boosting the benefits offered by the predecessor while delivering about 22% softer than conventional EVA, and 19% lighter compared to the traditional version of the technology.

Top ASICS shoes

With products prepared for all types of sports, from walking to football, ASICS provides robust shoes that guarantee maximum comfort and the best performance, regardless of physical activity. See some of the most advanced models of the brand, including some exclusives from Netshoes.

GEL-CUMULUS 24

One of ASICS’ flagships, available on the market for over 20 years, the GEL-CUMULUS has recently reached its 24th generation, completely redesigned and packed with new features, starting with the adoption of FLYTEFOAM BLAST technology combined with FLYTEFOAM. Additionally, the shoe incorporates 3D SPACE CONSTRUCTION, which utilizes pillars strategically placed in the midsole to provide more compression in a specific area without reducing durability or stability, and considers male and female biomechanical data to provide the ideal experience for each gender.

Other highlights include the presence of ASICS AHAR PLUS technology in the heel area, more durable and firmer rubber that contributes to a smoother and more comfortable ride without sacrificing traction or strength with each stride, and an extra point of GEL in the area of ​​the heel. forefoot of the sole, further improving shock absorption and creating a smoother feeling when stepping.

GEL-EQUATION 11

Exclusive to Netshoes, the GEL-EQUATION 11 is a pair of running shoes that guarantee comfort and freshness during training. Along with the GEL damping system, the model features AHAR technology, with special rubber that provides greater durability to the shoe, padded lining, adjustable shoelaces and breathable synthetic textile upper for better foot ventilation.

GEL-PULSE 13

Reference and one of Netshoes’ best sellers, the GEL-PULSE 13 combines the GEL technology with the OrthoLite insole, made up of a special EVA that prevents the proliferation of microorganisms and bacteria that cause bad odors, and with AmpliFoam, a resistant foam with low density responsible for providing smoother damping.

The model also has Guidance Line technology, a vertical channel in the sole dedicated to precisely guide the direction of the strides to distribute the impact evenly and provide greater efficiency, and has a breathable material upper to ensure good ventilation.

GEL-IMPRESSION 10

Another exclusive model from Netshoes, the ASICS GEL-IMPRESSION 10 was developed for walking and running, combining GEL technology with a silicone base positioned in strategic locations on the shoe for better shock absorption. Bringing a modern design, the pair also has an upper made of highly breathable material, ensuring good ventilation of the feet during the practice of exercises.

GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95

An integral model of the “Sound Mind, Sound Body, Sound World” initiative, the GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95 is one of ASICS’ numerous initiatives to fulfill its commitment to zero carbon dioxide emissions. by 2050. A milestone in the global industry, the sustainable model is the lightest shoe in CO2 emissions of all time, generating only 1.95 kg of carbon dioxide in its entire life cycle.

What is the best ASICS?

There’s no one right answer — the best ASICS is the one tailored to your needs, whether it’s a lighter walk or a higher-impact sport like soccer. The company’s portfolio is complete and features a variety of models to ensure access to the best footwear for your daily routine, in terms of price, colors, design and price range. In addition, regardless of choice, ASICS guarantees quality and excellence in all models.