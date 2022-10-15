At 190 years old, Jonathan tortoise is the oldest living land animal

When Jonathan the giant tortoise was born, Queen Victoria was just a teenager. While the British monarch died over 120 years ago, at age 81, Jonathan was still walking around. Perhaps the most famous resident of St Helena, one of the most remote islands in the world, Jonathan is celebrating his 190th birthday this year, becoming the oldest tortoise that ever lived.

According to Guinness World Records, Jonathan is the oldest turtle of all time: a category that encompasses all turtles and tortoises. He is believed to have been born around 1832. Jonathan was gifted to Sir William Grey-Wilson, who later became governor, arriving in Saint Helena of the Seychelles in 1882. Another 31 governors came and went in the following decades. .

Further proof of its age came when an old photograph taken between 1882 and 1886 was discovered. In it, the tortoise can be seen grazing in the garden of the Plantation House, residence of the governor of St Helena, where he spent most of his life. Jonathan was introduced to the Tongan royal family by Captain cook in 1777 and remained in his care until his death in 1965, according to CNN.

In fact, Jonathan may even be 200 years old, as no one knows his exact age, according to Matt Joshua, head of tourism for St Helena. He told CNN: “Jonathan may actually be 200 years old, because the information about his arrival on the island is not accurate and because there is no actual record of his birth.”

According to Guinness World Records, Jonathan has been named the oldest living land animal in the world. He’s seen governors and royalty come and go in his long life Image: CNN

Another turtle called you malilawho lived to be at least 188 years old, already held the record before him.

The Guinness World Records also added that “some experts have suggested that it may belong to a separate species, or subspecies, of the Seychelles tortoise, although this debate has not yet been conclusively resolved.”

world changes

Since Jonathan was born, the world has changed immensely – the first photograph of a person was taken in 1838, the incandescent light bulb was invented in 1878, the first powered flight took to the skies in 1903, and in 1969 Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first people on the moon. Not to mention the two world wars and the arrival of the internet.

However, Jonathan’s world has changed little in nearly two centuries – his main interests remain sleeping, eating and mating.

He is hand fed as old age has left him blind and without a sense of smell, so he is unaware of food if it is simply placed on the ground. His hearing, however, is excellent and he responds well to the sound of his vet’s voice, as Guinness World Records reports.

His vet, Joe Hollins, told Guinness World Records that despite some of his senses now failing, Jonathan still has plenty of energy, although this varies with the weather. “On mild days, it sunbathes. Its long neck and legs stretch fully out of its shell to absorb heat and transfer it inside,” he said.

In colder climates, however, he prefers to “go under leaves or grass clippings and stay there all day.”