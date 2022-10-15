Atlético-MG talks about possible interest in David Luiz, from Flamengo

Photo: Publicity / Flamengo

David Luiz is at the end of his contract with Flamengo and has not yet renewed his contract with the club. As a result, speculation began on social media about a possible interest by Atlético-MG in the player. In contact with journalist Jorge Nicola, the club denied that the defender is in the club’s sights for next season.

“I consulted a person close to David Luiz who confirmed that at some point there was a survey. Atlético-MG, in turn, vehemently denies it, stating that he is not part of the club’s plans for the next season.said the journalist about.

If on the one hand there is no interest from Atlético-MG in the player, other clubs want to count on the athlete next season. According to information from Nicola, he said that the Flamengo player has two official proposals, from Monza, from Italy and from a club in the United Arab Emirates.

Speculated at Atlético-MG, David Luiz wants to stay at Flamengo

Even with speculation involving Atlético-MG and other clubs abroad, David Luiz’s intention is to remain at Flamengo. Club and player have not yet reached an agreement for a renewal. Marcos Braz, vice-president of the Rio de Janeiro club, said in a recent interview that the defender is very important to the squad, making clear the club’s desire to remain with the athlete.

“David (Luiz) is very important, not only in defense, but in Flamengo’s daily life. Within the group, with some other newer players, he is a very respected guy, who takes charge of the squad and himself. He always questions some points, and he is a very important piece within Flamengo“, said.

David Luiz is 35 years old and his link with Flamengo is valid until the end of this year, that is, he can already sign a pre-contract with another club.