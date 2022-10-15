Atltico faces Flamengo’s reserves and tries to cheat in the Brazilian’s G4

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca can play Atltico differently against Flamengo

Atltico has an important appointment this Saturday night. From 8:30 pm, at Maracan, Galo visits Flamengo’s reserves and needs a positive result in the right confrontation to paste in the G4 of the Brazilian Championship.

A win this Saturday could leave Atltico two points behind Flamengo. Rubro-Negro has 52 points against 47 for Galo. The Rio team’s focus, however, is on the decision of the Copa do Brasil, next Wednesday, against Corinthians, at Maracan.

The Rooster can move up to a maximum of one position in the round. For that, they need to win and root for Athletico-PR not to beat Coritiba in a classic from Paraná at Arena da Baixada. Furaco has one point more than Alvinegro in the classification.

“I think the inconvenience of the Brazilian Championship is great for all of us. We are a few points behind what we would like. Our performance in the home games was a little lower. Points that were needed to fight for the title. (… ) But the championship is not over yet and our job is to believe until the end in this direct spot”, said left-back Dod.

athletic

Coach Cuca has news for this Saturday’s duel. Right-back Mariano and striker Hulk were released by the medical department and are cleared for the game against Flamengo. Goalkeeper Everson served a suspension in the last round and is back in the team.

Hulk should be the starter on offense. The tendency is for him to step into Sasha’s spot. If Cuca chooses to have the formation with three forwards again, Ademir and Pavn will fight for the place of Nacho Fernndez, holder against Cear.

On the right side there is also a fight. Mariano, recovered from injury, should be on the bench. Guga comes from good performances and should be kept in the team.

At the back, the Atlético coach will also have to make a change. Jemerson, suspended, is out of the game. Nathan Silva should be the starter.

Flamengo

In 4th place in the Brazilian, with 52 points, Fla does not prioritize competition. The focus is on the search for another title in the Copa do Brasil. Faced with this, they should use a mostly reserve team against Atltico.

The only exceptions should be goalkeeper Santos and midfielder Joo Gomes (he is suspended in the big decision of the Copa do Brasil). Right-back Matheusinho is improvised in midfield. In this way, Varela takes the spot on the right.

FLAMENGO X ATLICO

Flamengo

Saints; Varela, Fabrcio Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Joo Gomes, Matheusinho and Victor Hugo; Marinho, Everton Cebolinha and Matheus Frana

technician: Dorival Junior

athletic

Everson; Guga (Mariano), Nathan Silva, Alonso and Dod; Otvio, Allan, Zaracho and Nacho (Pavn or Ademir); Keno and Hulk

technician: cuca

Reason: 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship

Studio: Maracan

Date and time: Saturday, October 15, 8:30 pm

Transmission: Premiere

referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA/GO) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)