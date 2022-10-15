Brazil vs Serbia: where to watch the Women’s Vlei World Cup final

photo: Publicity/FIVB Departure will be this Saturday (10/15), at 3:00 pm (from Brasilia), in Apeldoorn, Netherlands

After defeating Italy by 3 sets to 1 on Thursday (10/13), the Brazilian Team secured its place in the final of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup. The decision against the Selection of Serbia will be this Saturday (10/15), at 15h (from Brasilia) and will have transmission of the TV Globo It’s from SportTV 2.

In command of the transmission Globe will be Lus Roberto, with comments from Olympic champions Fabi and Nalbert.

Retrospect of the National Team at the Volleyball World Cup

The Brazilian team returns to the gold medal contest at a World Cup after 12 years – the last time was in 2010, against Russia.

In this edition of the competition, the team led by Z Roberto Guimares won 10 of the 11 games played, having lived its highest classification for the final, the Selection returned to lead the women’s volleyball world ranking. Serbia, rival in the decision, placed third.

selection srbia

Serbia qualified for the final after eliminating the United States. With the victory, the team led by Daniele Santarelli will try to defend the championship title – in 2018, they won the World Cup in the decision against Italy.

Of the 11 games played this season, Serbia have not lost any, reaching the final undefeated.