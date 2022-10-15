British Tabloid Broadcasts Rotting Lettuce Live to Compare Time to Duration of Country’s Current Government | World

The Daily Star, a UK tabloid newspaper, is streaming a video of a lettuce plant on the internet alongside a photo of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and asks what will last longer: the plant. of lettuce or the government of Conservative Party policy.

According to the paper, the bets today are that Truss’s government will have no more than 35 days, the time it takes for a lettuce plant to rot (it’s iceberg lettuce).

Elections are only scheduled for January 2025, but it could be that the government collapses and then elections are called ahead of schedule.

According to the British press, some members of her own party are already trying to remove her, given the disastrous polls that predict a landslide defeat for the Conservatives in the next legislative elections.

IMF asks UK to review tax cut package

Amid crisis, new British prime minister dismisses finance minister

Liz Truss takes over as UK prime minister amid the country’s inflation crisis

Understand the UK government crisis

Liz Truss took over as prime minister on 6 September. The first weeks of his rule were marked by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but after the impact of the queen’s demise came the announcements of the new government’s fiscal policy.

The government presented a “mini-budget” with huge tax cuts (this would be offset by an increase in debt). The proposal was not well received by the financial market: the pound sterling reached an all-time low. The International Monetary Fund asked the UK to review its decisions, and the Central Bank decided to intervene to calm the markets.

The financial fiasco exacerbated the country’s cost-of-living crisis. Inflation is around 10% a year.

Under pressure from the party itself, the government backtracked on one of its measures, a tax cut for wealthy people. Truss had lowered the maximum rate that could be levied on the very wealthy (she set the rate at 45% for incomes above £150,000 a year.

Resignation of Finance Minister

This Friday, Liz Truss fired Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

Kwarteng was in Washington to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, but it was reported on Friday that he was returning to London a day earlier than planned.

As a sign of high media anticipation, local news channels broadcast live the British Airways plane landing on which he arrived at London’s Heathrow airport.

Shortly after, it was announced that Truss would hold an afternoon press conference, and many already speculated that the head of government had fired her finance minister and right-hand man, in an attempt to stay in office.