Businessman takes Inter out of play and Palmeiras ‘smiles’ with Faravelli’s changed contract at Del Valle; bond duration is updated

Gustavo Scarpa’s departure at the end of the season for Nottingham Forrest opened an important gap in Abel Ferreira’s squad. As much as Bruno Tabata arrived at the last window, the palm trees still doesn’t have full confidence in the attacking midfielder. That’s why Anderson Barros, behind the scenes, continues to monitor targets in the South American market.

A name widely ventilated by several clubs in Brazil and that entered the alviverde radar is that of Lorenzo Faravelli, by Independiente Del Valle. The 29-year-old Argentine was the highlight of the Copa Sudamericana conquest by the Ecuador team over São Paulo. In addition to Palmeiras, Internacional, Atlético-MG, Athletico-PR, Flamengo, Santos and Corinthians asked for information about possible negotiations.

First, the initial information was that Faravelli had a contract until June 2023, that is, from the turn of the season he could sign a pre-agreement at no cost with another team. His termination fine at Del Valle today is R$8 million, and he earns less than R$50,000 monthly in wages.

The portal Color Magazine, who covers Inter’s day-to-day activities, got in touch with Faravelli’s manager, who clarified any doubts. The prosecutor went further and said that the midfielder’s contract in Quito is longer.

“After the direction of Inter and Del Valle, the Magazine also kept in touch with Carlos Cenci, Faravelli’s manager, midfielder of the Ecuadorian club. The three parties deny that Colorado is dealing with the athlete and also confirm that their bond is valid until December 2023 – not June as reported – over there”found the portal.