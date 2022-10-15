Butt plug used by chess player is actually for pleasure

American chess player Hans Niemann, 19, was accused of stealing in the match he beat five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in the Sinquefield Cup. As? Using a butt plug. Through the vibrations, he would have received messages via morse code to know the opponent’s next moves. However, this is a toy created for pleasure, and experts say that it is not recommended to use it for so long — like the duration of a game of chess, for example.

“It is not recommended to keep the toy in the anal region for a long time, because it is an area of ​​the body without flexibility. If you feel discomfort, it is necessary to remove it. And there is also the issue of lubrication”, says Carolina Freitas, master in psychology and specialist in sexuality of the Sexo sem Dúvida platform. With little lubrication, the toy can hurt the anus.

But, after all, what is an anal plug for? “It was designed to give pleasure to women and men, but it also has the role of dilating the region and preparing the anus for sexual intercourse”, says sexologist Lelah Monteiro. “There are some models that are more sensual and that people use only to show off”, explains the specialist, referring to products with a tail or pompom.

As it is a region that does not naturally lubricate, it is important to take some care when deciding to experience the pleasures of anal sex. One of the main ones, in addition to the use of lubricant, is the shape of the toy: it is important that it is in a cone.

“Use a good quality sex toy that has external security, because everything that is introduced into the anus region is sucked in. It is necessary to have a security base”, says Lelah.

There are models that are just for the introduction and others that have vibration, the choice depends on what you are looking for and what gives you pleasure. “Some models can reach the prostate region, which gives pleasure to men. It all depends on the model you choose and the way it is introduced”, says Carolina.

As long as there is no medical contraindication, which can happen if the person has anal fissures or hemorrhoids, everyone can experience pleasure in the region, guarantee specialists.

Be careful with hygiene

Sex toys weren’t meant to be shared. Each person must have their own, and models need to be sanitized with soap and water after use. “They should not be borrowed and it is always necessary to use with gel”, says Lelah Monteiro.

Under no circumstances try to make the experience more comfortable using anesthetic. “The idea is to have pleasure in the region. With the anesthetic, you lose sensitivity in the anus and, depending on the strength of penetration, you can get hurt and not even realize it”, says Carolina. It is also not indicated to take it out of the anus and insert it into the vagina or mouth, for example, without hygiene, as it can cause diseases.