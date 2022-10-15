C6 Bank card innovates and wins the public’s favor; know the reasons

O C6 Bank launched a few days ago the first biodegradable card in the country, the water. The tool aims to reinforce the idea of ​​sustainability adopted by the fintechwhich announced the planting of 25,000 trees by 2022, in addition to the sale of carbon credits.

What is the new C6 Bank card made of?

According to the digital bank, the new water card It is made up of 80% polylactic acid, which helps to reduce the consumption of petroleum-based plastic. The substance, made from corn starch, is not part of 100% of the product only because of the magnetic stripe, the chip and other smaller components.

The complete decomposition of the biodegradable cardboard can take from six months to two years to be done, considering the composting conditions. In comparison with the conventional version of plastic, made from Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), the period can be longer and reach 400 years to reach decomposition.

“We understand that it is the duty of every company, and of society as a whole, to care for the life of the planet and guarantee the future of the next generations”, explained Alexandra Pain, who serves as the bank’s head of marketing and social impact. According to her, the launch of the project is part of an even bigger action.

What are the advantages of the new C6 Bank card?

The new C6 Bank Acqua card has the following advantages:

Atom Points that do not expire and can be donated to projects that support preservation;

No charges related to the gratuity – conditions may change according to the modality used;

Sustainability, as it is made from 80% organic matter, with a chance of decomposing quickly;

Free toll tag.

How to order the new tool from fintech?

The new tool is available to all individual customers of the digital bank. The service includes both the users of the basic C6 card as for those who use the versions C6 Carbon and C6 Platinum.

The request is available through the digital bank app. Those who are already customers of the service and wish to migrate to C6 Bank Acqua card must pay an issuance fee or request the additional card.