Cafu announces separation with Regina, honored at Penta

Cafu and Regina Feliciano’s marriage came to an end after 35 years. Together, the couple had three children. Photo: (PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Symbol of one of the most remarkable acts of love in the history of world football, the marriage between former player Cafu and Regina Feliciano has come to an end. In an announcement made this Friday, the person responsible for lifting the 2002 World Cup, held in Japan and South Korea, informed fans that his 35-year marriage, which produced three children (Danilo, who died at 30 years in 2019, Wellington and Michele), was scrapped.

When being called, as the captain of the Brazilian team, to lift the trophy of the biggest competition of teams in the world, Cafu climbed on a platform and, before lifting the cup, shouted so that the whole world could see, through the transmissions, ” Regina, I love you.”

The relationship ended in a friendly way for some time, but the official announcement of the end took place this Friday.

Through his advice, the Penta captain announced the end of his marriage: “Firstly, I thank all the fans, friends, family and partners for the affection, a chapter of my life is closed. With enormous respect and gratitude, I thank my ex -wife Regina Feliciano, for what we have lived through our marriage that came to an end a while ago. Effectively, we are separated and we ask for everyone’s respect. We continue to love each other as a family, in the name of what we have built together, for who we are and We will continue to be for all those who love us. We will preserve the family, which will always be our priority. We ask for everyone’s respect and understanding”.