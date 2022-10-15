Cartola 2022: Rony and Pedro Henrique are out of round #32; see suspended, injured and likely | topper

Speak up, card-carrying nation! The time has come to assemble the strategy for the 32nd round of Cartola. To open the best paths, it is essential to stay on top of the absence of teams, whether due to injury, suspension or coaches’ choice. Here you have this information. I look at them as I form your lineup. The market closes this Saturday (15), at 18:30 (Brasília time).
Rony in Palmeiras vs Santos
The countdown to Palmeiras’ probable title continues. And Verdão has an important absence for the classic against São Paulo. Striker Ron will have to serve suspension. The tendency is for Merentiel to be the substitute. Tricolor will not be able to count on Léo and Rafinha. Vice-leader, Internacional travels to Rio de Janeiro without Pedro Henrique. One of Colorado’s main players, the striker is suspended and will not face Botafogo at Engenhão.
Here are the suspended, injured and likely teams from round #32:
AMERICA-MG
Suspended: none
Injured: Carlos Alberto and Martínez
Probable team: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric (Luan Patrick), Éder, Iago Maidana and Marlon (Danilo Avelar); Juninho, Alê and Matheusinho; Everaldo, Felipe Azevedo and Henrique Almeida (Aloísio)
ATHLETICO-PR
Suspended: none
Injured: Julimar, Kawan, Marcelo Cirino and Reinaldo
Probable team: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Fernandinho, Alex Santana (Erick) and David Terans; Canobbio, Vitinho (Cuello) and Vitor Roque (Pablo)
ATHLETIC-GO
Suspended: Shaylon
Injured: Pedro Paulo, Ramon Menezes and Ronaldo
Probable team: Renan; Dudu, Lucas Gazal, Wanderson, Arthur Henrique; Willian Maranhão, Gabriel Baralhas, Wellington Rato; Airton, Diego Churin, Luiz Fernando
ATLÉTICO-MG
Suspended: Jemerson
Injured: Guilherme Arana, Igor Rabello and Pedrinho
Probable team: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Dodô; Allan, Otávio and Nacho; Zaracho (Ademir), Keno and Hulk
HAWAII
Suspended: none
Injured: Bressan, Diego Matos and Guerrero
Probable team: Vladimir; Kevin, Rodrigo Freitas, Raphael and Cortez (Natanael); Lucas Ventura, Bruno Silva and Jean Pyerre (Raniele); William Pottker, Romulus and Bissoli
BOTAFOGO
Suspended: none
Injured: Breno, Carlinhos, Daniel Borges, Kayque, Rafael and Saravia
Probable team: Kitten; Lucas Mezenga, Philipe Sampaio (Kanu), Adryelson and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Gabriel Pires; Jeffinho (Victor Sá), Junior Santos and Tiquinho
BRAGANTINO
Suspended: none
Injured: Alerrandro, Andres Hurtado, Bruninho, Jan Hurtado, Kawê, Léo Orftiz and Praxedes
Probable team: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Realpe, Nathan and Luan Cândido (Ramon); Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Arthur, Helinho and Popó
CEARÁ
Suspended: none
Injured: Lucas Ribeiro and Matheus Peixoto
Probable team: João Ricardo; Gabriel Lacerda, Luiz Otávio, Victor Luis; Nino Paraíba, Richardson, Richard Coelho, Vina, Bruno Pacheco; Mendoza and Jo.
CORINTHIANS
Suspended: none
Injured: Paulinho
Probable team: Carlos Miguel, Rafael Ramos, Robert Renan, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Maycon, Ramiro and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Mateus Vital and Júnior Moraes.
CORITIBA
Suspended: Warley
Injured: Andrey, Henrique and Willian Farias
Probable team: Gabriel Vasconcelos; Nathanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade and Boschilia; Léo Gamalho (Bernardo), Fabricio Daniel and Alef Manga
CUIABA
Suspended: none
Injured: Camilo, Uendel, Walter
Probable team: João Carlos; Paulão, Joaquim and Alan Empereur; Daniel Guedes, Pepê, Denilson and Osorio (Igor Cariús); André Luís, Rodriguinho and Deyverson.
FLAMENGO
Suspended: Diego
Injured: Bruno Henrique, Pulgar and Rodrigo Caio
Probable team: Santos, Varela, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Matheuzinho and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Matheus França.
FLUMINENSE
Suspended: Nathan
Injured: Luan Freitas
Probable team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Felipe Melo (David Braz), Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.
STRENGTH
Suspended: none
Injured: none
Probable team: Fernando Miguel; Tinga, Brítez, Titi, Juninho Capixaba; Hercules, Gaius Alexander, Otero; Moses, Robson and Thiago Galhardo.
GOIÁS
Suspended: Diego
Injured: Caetano, Da Silva, Luiz Felipe, Marcelo Rangel, Matheusinho, Sávio and Sidimar
Probable team: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Lucas Halter, Reynaldo and Hugo (Danilo Barcelos); Auremir, Matheus Sales (Caio Vinícius or Fellipe Bastos) and Marquinhos Gabriel; Dadá Belmonte, Pedro Raul and Vinícius
INTERNATIONAL
Suspended: Pedro Henrique
Injured: Gabriel, Maurício and Mercado
Probable team: Keiller; Busts, Vitão, Moledo and Renê; Liziero (Edenilson), Johnny, De Pena and Alan Patrick; German and Wanderson
YOUTH
Suspended: none
Injured: Kelvi
Probable team: Pegorari; Paulo Henrique, Thalisson, Vitor Mendes and Rodrigo Soares; Élton, Jadson, Chico (Bruno Nazário), Capixaba and Rafinha; Isidro Pitta
PALM TREES
Suspended: Ron
Injured: Jaílson and Raphael Veiga
Probable team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Merentiel
SAINTS
Suspended: none
Injured: Maicon and Soteldo
Probable team: João Paulo; Nathan (Madson), Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Carlos Sánchez and Luan (Ed Carlos); Angelo, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.
SAO PAULO
Suspended: Léo and Rafinha
Injured: Arboleda, Caio, Diego, Gabriel Neves, Nikão and Walce
Probable team: Felipe Alves, Igor Vinicius, Miranda, Ferraresi and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Galoppo (Marcos Guilherme) and Patrick; Luciano and Calleri.