Cartola 2022: Rony and Pedro Henrique are out of round #32; see suspended, injured and likely | topper

Speak up, card-carrying nation! The time has come to assemble the strategy for the 32nd round of Cartola. To open the best paths, it is essential to stay on top of the absence of teams, whether due to injury, suspension or coaches’ choice. Here you have this information. I look at them as I form your lineup. The market closes this Saturday (15), at 18:30 (Brasília time).

Market closes at 18:30 (Brasília time) this Saturday (10/15). Click here and scale your team!

1 of 1 Rony in Palmeiras vs Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Rony in Palmeiras vs Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The countdown to Palmeiras’ probable title continues. And Verdão has an important absence for the classic against São Paulo. Striker Ron will have to serve suspension. The tendency is for Merentiel to be the substitute. Tricolor will not be able to count on Léo and Rafinha. Vice-leader, Internacional travels to Rio de Janeiro without Pedro Henrique. One of Colorado’s main players, the striker is suspended and will not face Botafogo at Engenhão.

+ Cartola Express: click, participate and compete for cash prizes

+ Subscribe to Cartola’s official YouTube channel



Here are the suspended, injured and likely teams from round #32:



AMERICA-MG

Suspended: none

Injured: Carlos Alberto and Martínez

Probable team: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric (Luan Patrick), Éder, Iago Maidana and Marlon (Danilo Avelar); Juninho, Alê and Matheusinho; Everaldo, Felipe Azevedo and Henrique Almeida (Aloísio)

ATHLETICO-PR

Suspended: none

Injured: Julimar, Kawan, Marcelo Cirino and Reinaldo

Probable team: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Fernandinho, Alex Santana (Erick) and David Terans; Canobbio, Vitinho (Cuello) and Vitor Roque (Pablo)

ATHLETIC-GO

Suspended: Shaylon

Injured: Pedro Paulo, Ramon Menezes and Ronaldo

Probable team: Renan; Dudu, Lucas Gazal, Wanderson, Arthur Henrique; Willian Maranhão, Gabriel Baralhas, Wellington Rato; Airton, Diego Churin, Luiz Fernando

ATLÉTICO-MG

Suspended: Jemerson

Injured: Guilherme Arana, Igor Rabello and Pedrinho

Probable team: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Dodô; Allan, Otávio and Nacho; Zaracho (Ademir), Keno and Hulk

HAWAII

Suspended: none

Injured: Bressan, Diego Matos and Guerrero

Probable team: Vladimir; Kevin, Rodrigo Freitas, Raphael and Cortez (Natanael); Lucas Ventura, Bruno Silva and Jean Pyerre (Raniele); William Pottker, Romulus and Bissoli

BOTAFOGO

Suspended: none

Injured: Breno, Carlinhos, Daniel Borges, Kayque, Rafael and Saravia

Probable team: Kitten; Lucas Mezenga, Philipe Sampaio (Kanu), Adryelson and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Gabriel Pires; Jeffinho (Victor Sá), Junior Santos and Tiquinho

BRAGANTINO

Suspended: none

Injured: Alerrandro, Andres Hurtado, Bruninho, Jan Hurtado, Kawê, Léo Orftiz and Praxedes

Probable team: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Realpe, Nathan and Luan Cândido (Ramon); Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Arthur, Helinho and Popó

CEARÁ

Suspended: none

Injured: Lucas Ribeiro and Matheus Peixoto

Probable team: João Ricardo; Gabriel Lacerda, Luiz Otávio, Victor Luis; Nino Paraíba, Richardson, Richard Coelho, Vina, Bruno Pacheco; Mendoza and Jo.

CORINTHIANS

Suspended: none

Injured: Paulinho

Probable team: Carlos Miguel, Rafael Ramos, Robert Renan, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Maycon, Ramiro and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Mateus Vital and Júnior Moraes.

CORITIBA

Suspended: Warley

Injured: Andrey, Henrique and Willian Farias

Probable team: Gabriel Vasconcelos; Nathanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade and Boschilia; Léo Gamalho (Bernardo), Fabricio Daniel and Alef Manga

CUIABA

Suspended: none

Injured: Camilo, Uendel, Walter

Probable team: João Carlos; Paulão, Joaquim and Alan Empereur; Daniel Guedes, Pepê, Denilson and Osorio (Igor Cariús); André Luís, Rodriguinho and Deyverson.

FLAMENGO

Suspended: Diego

Injured: Bruno Henrique, Pulgar and Rodrigo Caio

Probable team: Santos, Varela, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Matheuzinho and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Matheus França.

FLUMINENSE

Suspended: Nathan

Injured: Luan Freitas

Probable team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Felipe Melo (David Braz), Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.

STRENGTH

Suspended: none

Injured: none

Probable team: Fernando Miguel; Tinga, Brítez, Titi, Juninho Capixaba; Hercules, Gaius Alexander, Otero; Moses, Robson and Thiago Galhardo.

GOIÁS

Suspended: Diego

Injured: Caetano, Da Silva, Luiz Felipe, Marcelo Rangel, Matheusinho, Sávio and Sidimar

Probable team: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Lucas Halter, Reynaldo and Hugo (Danilo Barcelos); Auremir, Matheus Sales (Caio Vinícius or Fellipe Bastos) and Marquinhos Gabriel; Dadá Belmonte, Pedro Raul and Vinícius

INTERNATIONAL

Suspended: Pedro Henrique

Injured: Gabriel, Maurício and Mercado

Probable team: Keiller; Busts, Vitão, Moledo and Renê; Liziero (Edenilson), Johnny, De Pena and Alan Patrick; German and Wanderson

YOUTH

Suspended: none

Injured: Kelvi

Probable team: Pegorari; Paulo Henrique, Thalisson, Vitor Mendes and Rodrigo Soares; Élton, Jadson, Chico (Bruno Nazário), Capixaba and Rafinha; Isidro Pitta

PALM TREES

Suspended: Ron

Injured: Jaílson and Raphael Veiga

Probable team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Merentiel

SAINTS

Suspended: none

Injured: Maicon and Soteldo

Probable team: João Paulo; Nathan (Madson), Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Carlos Sánchez and Luan (Ed Carlos); Angelo, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.