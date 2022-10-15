CBF responds Corinthians and sees the referee’s success in a bid by Léo Pereira, from Flamengo

In an official letter, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) responded to the Corinthians complaint about the non-marking of a penalty in favor of Timão in the first match of the final of the Copa do Brasil. In the document signed by Wilson Luiz Seneme, president of the Arbitration Commission, the entity understands that the decision of the referee Braulio da Silva Machado was correct in not assigning a maximum penalty.

+ See details of the third shirt and the new Corinthians line in allusion to the Japan World Cup

The information was disclosed by “O Globo” and confirmed by THROW!.

In the document, the CBF mentions that the ball caught a part of the red-black player’s body before hitting his arm, but without mentioning a possible touch of the belly.

The entity’s position is in line with the audios of the conversation between referee Bráulio da Silva Machado and the person responsible for video refereeing, Rodrigo D’Alonso. The dialogue shows that the professionals’ decision not to award a penalty was due to considering that the ball hits Léo Pereira’s belly before grazing his arm.

+ Check the Brasileirão table and simulate the next games



In the official letter issued by Corinthians, the club requested measures from the Arbitration Commission, mainly in search of qualified professionals and standardization of criteria.

The decisive game for the title of the Copa do Brasil will be next Wednesday (19), at 21:45, at Maracanã. CBF appointed Wilton Pereira Sampaio as referee of the match. he was the VAR in the final of the same tournament in 2018, when Timão was defeated by Cruzeiro and ended up with the runner-up.