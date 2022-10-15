CBF says referee got it right in Corinthians vs Flamengo controversy

In a letter, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) responded to Corinthians’ complaint about the non-marking of a penalty in favor of Timão in the first match of the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo.

In the document signed by Wilson Luiz Seneme, president of the Arbitration Commission, the entity understands that the decision of the referee Bráulio da Silva Machado was correct in not indicating the maximum penalty. The information was released by “O Globo” and confirmed by Lance!.

In the document, the CBF mentions that the ball caught a part of the red-black player’s body before hitting his arm, but without mentioning a possible touch of the belly.

The entity’s position is in line with the audios of the conversation between referee Bráulio da Silva Machado and the person responsible for video refereeing, Rodrigo D’Alonso. The dialogue shows that the professionals’ decision not to award a penalty was due to considering that the ball hits Léo Pereira’s belly before grazing his arm.

In the official letter issued by Corinthians, the club requested measures from the Arbitration Commission, mainly in search of qualified professionals and standardization of criteria.

The decisive game for the title of the Copa do Brasil will be next Wednesday (19), at 21:45, at Maracanã. CBF appointed Wilton Pereira Sampaio as referee for the match. He was the VAR in the final of the same tournament in 2018, when Timão was defeated by Cruzeiro and ended up with the runner-up.