Celebrities report domestic violence case

On Tuesday (4), actress Angelina Jolie presented a complaint of domestic violence in the American Court. According to the actress, she was assaulted by her then-husband, Brad Pitt, in 2016. Angelina’s complaint describes an episode during a private plane flight in September 2016 in which Pitt allegedly grabbed her head, verbally assaulted her and threw drink at the family. .

Even with the risk of exposure for being a public person, Angelina decided to take the case to court to seek rights. Like her, other world stars of film, TV and music also decided to take their stories forward. Check out:

Rihanna

Singer Rihanna was the girlfriend of rapper Chris Brown when, in 2008, he assaulted her. She denounced him, and photos of the singer with her face all bruised were exposed in the media.

At the time, the singer was sentenced to do community work but, as he violated his parole, he spent 131 days in jail.

Evan Rachel Wood

Star of successful series such as “True Blood” and “Westworld”, actress Evan Rachel Wood denounced, in early 2021, singer Marilyn Manson, with whom she was married from 2007 to 2010, for domestic violence. One of the charges was sexual abuse. After her, four other women said they had also been victims of his abuse.

Manson went on to be investigated by the LAPD in February 2021 and, subsequently, sued by Evan for defamation.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry has been traumatized by her family since her infancy.childhood, which he often reveals in his interviews. Her mother was beaten, and the actress was also a victim of violence during a relationship. In 1996, an ex-boyfriend of the actress assaulted her, and she had her eardrum perforated.

Today, Halle volunteers with a program to help victims of domestic violence.

How to report domestic violence

If you are experiencing domestic violence, whether physical or psychological, or know someone who is experiencing it, you can call 180, the Women’s Assistance Center. It works nationwide and abroad, 24 hours a day. The call is free. The service receives complaints, gives guidance from specialists and makes referrals to protection services and psychological assistance. Contact can also be made by Whatsapp at number (61) 99656-5008.

In case of an emergency, the advice is to call 190 and ask the Military Police for help.

Another suggestion, if you are afraid to go to the police authorities, is to go to a Cras (Social Assistance Reference Center) or Creas (Specialized Social Assistance Reference Center) in your city. In some of them, there are specific centers to identify what kind of help the woman abused by her husband needs, whether it is psychological or financial, for example, and to provide the necessary referral.

To formally report, look for the police station close to your home, preferably specialized in assisting women, or make the electronic report, on the internet.

It is also possible to report violence against women through the Human Rights Brazil app and on the website of the National Human Rights Ombudsman, of the Ministry of Women, Family and Rights.