Check out the NEWS from the bench for the purple one

O Nubank has become one of the most important financial institutions for Brazilians when it comes to digital banks.

With over 60 million active users, fintech became recognized for the large amount of financial innovations that it makes available on a regular basis. Sometimes there are so many that it’s hard to keep up with each update.

Read more: Discover Nubank’s ‘Street Mode’ to avoid theft of money in the app

in relation to Nubank credit cardpopularly known as purplethe bank recently announced changes that promise to improve services and ensure better cashback (money back).

The goal is to ensure that customers get the best experience possible while using the tool in their transactions.

Nubank news for the credit card

As mentioned above, Nubank has been highlighted over the years by constantly offering new features to customers that make their financial day-to-day easier. In the last wave of news, the card that underwent the update was premium of the digital bank, the famous Ultraviolet. He offers cashback of 1% with yield of 200% of the CDI.

The credit card is a different version of the traditional purple card, as it charges an annual fee, discounted monthly in installments of R$ 49. To be exempt from this charge, the user must spend at least R$ 5 thousand with the tool. every month.

Another option is to present an amount above R$ 50 thousand in an account linked to the Nubank Ultraviolet card or at NuInvest. Previously, to obtain this exemption in the collection, it was necessary to invest amounts from R$ 150 thousand. Which will make it easier for more people to have access to the tool.

The digital bank also announced as a novelty the use of the Ultravioleta card, this time for access to the Nu Ultravioleta Multimercado and Nu Ultravioleta Ações investment funds. For each of them, the minimum investment amount starts at R$ 500. In the month of September, Nu Ultravioleta returned 1.96%, equivalent to 182% of CDI.

Ultraviolet for more people

In addition to the change in the annuity exemption rules, Nubank announced on October 11 that it will allow anyone, even those who are not fintech, have access to Ultraviolet. The announcement is part of the celebrations of one year of launching the product on the market.

Since it was launched, the card has more than 1 million people on the interest list. Ultravioleta is currently the only Black card offered by the digital bank. The others are part of the Gold and Platinum categories.

To have access to nubank premium card, There is no minimum income rule, however, an automatic credit analysis is carried out at the time of registration of the new customer. As soon as the service is released, a notice is sent to the user’s application and also via email.