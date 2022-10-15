Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo make a move to exclude Athletico-PR from Copinha in 2023

Clubs point to the Hurricane’s enticement of young people and try to prevent the team from playing in the under-20 tournament

Corinthians, palm trees, saints and Sao Paulo joined together in a movement to delete the Atletico-PR gives Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup in 2023. The information was initially disclosed by the Ge and confirmed by the ESPN.

The big four of São Paulo signed a letter in which they ask the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) that Hurricane not play in the competition next year for a alleged grooming of young players by the people of Paraná.

The four clubs also have the support of Red Bull Bragantino and threaten not to play the competition if Athletico-PR actually participates.

The leaders argue that Athletico has attitudes that disrespect the code of ethics constituted by the Movement of Training Clubs of Brazilian Football, which was created in 2012. One of them, for example, is negotiating with family members of young people under 14 who are already in some association.

The Paulista Federation scheduled a meeting next week with representatives from Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo to understand the case.

It is worth noting that the federations of each state are responsible for appointing who will compete in the tournament. Therefore, Paranaense is the one who determines whether Ahtletico will compete in the Copinha.

According to Ge, Hurricane is aware of the movement and is already working behind the scenes to reduce such rejection.

Copinha started with 128 clubs from all over Brazil, divided into 32 groups, with four teams in each. The first two advanced to the knockout stage. The decision takes place on January 25th, date of the anniversary of the city of São Paulo.