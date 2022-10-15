CR7, Ben 10 and math: jewel of Palmeiras, Endrick opens his heart on a visit to GRAACC; watch video | palm trees

Endrick put aside all expectations about the future of Palmeiras to do good. Last Wednesday, the 16-year-old striker took advantage of the Children’s Day week to visit GRAACC (Support Group for Adolescents and Children with Cancer).

During the visit to about 120 children, the Verdão forward spoke about his personality and revealed that Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is an inspiration on and off the field.

– Extremely happy. I saw Cristiano Ronaldo doing things like that, going to donate blood, accompanying the little children… I want to do that too. He’s a guy who always wants more, he’s always looking for more things and working – said the palmeirense

Endrick surprises children with cancer on a visit to GRAACC

– I want to come back more often. Seeing the smile of a child who is struggling is an extraordinary thing.

1 of 2 Endrick visits children with cancer in a hospital in São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Endrick visits children with cancer in a hospital in São Paulo – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

While still waiting for more chances in Abel Ferreira’s team, Endrick lives the routine of a 16-year-old boy. In addition to training at the Football Academy, he studies and is in his first year of high school.

A fan of mathematics, he said that he likes cartoons like Toy Story and Ben 10, but said that the dream is big and involves the Brazilian team.

– I want to win the hearts of all Brazilians, win a Cup.

