Cruzeiro loses to Vila Nova and remains without a win after the Serie B title

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro was defeated by Vila Nova by 1 to 0, at OBA, in Goinia

Uninspired, Cruzeiro was far from its best version and was defeated by Vila Nova by 1-0, at the Onsio Brasileiro Alvarenga (OBA), in Goinia, this Friday (10/14), for the 35th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. This was the third consecutive game for the Minas Gerais team without a win since it was champion of the national competition (one draw and two defeats).

As a result, Raposa remained with 72 points in the Segunda División table. With three rounds to go, Paulo Pezzolano’s team will no longer be able to match Corinthians’ record score, which added up to 85 points in the 2008 edition.

In turn, Vila Nova went to 45 points, jumped to 11th position and practically got rid of the risk of relegation Serie C. Now, the distance to CSA – first team within the Z4 – is nine points.

In the next round, the celestial team welcomes Guarani, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, on Tuesday (18), at 9:30 pm, in the penultimate game in their domains in Serie B. Tigre visits Bahia, at Arena Fonte Nova , on Saturday (22), at 4:30 pm.

First time

The match started with Vila Nova putting pressure on Cruzeiro in the first minute. The hosts of the house mounted a counterattack and advanced at speed towards the celestial field. Neto Pessoa received it at the entrance of the area, cut inside and hit Rafael Cabral’s right corner. The goalkeeper stretched out and managed to palm for a corner.

After that move, the most dangerous chance of the first half was only in the 30th minute, when Rafael Donato almost scored with a header for Vila Nova. After crossing into the area, he went higher than the Minas defense and sent the ball close to the right post.

Unlike other games, Cruzeiro missed many passes when leaving the defense field and did not finish once in the opponent’s goal. However, Fox had the greatest control of the ball (70% against 30%).

Second time

Vila Nova’s initial pressure was not repeated in the final stage. On the contrary, it was Cruzeiro’s great chance to open the scoring. At 6 minutes, Z Ivaldo kicked hard from outside the area, but the ball exploded in goalkeeper Tony’s chest. On the rebound, Lincoln took it first and isolated.

At 15″, Rafael Donato started to scare Raposa again. In a foul charged by Tigre, the defender went up alone and headed to the ground. The ball was on top of the celestial goalkeeper, who defended in two halves.

Minutes later, Vila even got to swing the net with Hugo Cabral, but it didn’t work. He received a deep pass, in the middle of the defense, dribbled Rafael Cabral and sent it in the right corner. However, the linesman already signaled the offside in the bid.

Vila Nova continued to pressure Cruzeiro and finally managed to score in the OBA. In a beautiful counter-attack from the right side, Matheuzinho was launched in depth, won in Z Ivaldo’s run, charged to the entrance of the area and hit the exit of the Cruzeiro goalkeeper: 1 to 0.

VILA NOVA 1 x 0 CRUISE

new village

Tony; Alex Silva (Railan), Rafael Donato, Alisson Cassiano and Willian Formiga; Ralf, Arthur Rezende and Matheuzinho; Dentinho (Matheus Souza), Hugo Cabral (Diego Tavares) and Neto Pessoa

Coach: Allan Aal.

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lus Felipe (Matheus Xavier) and Eduardo Brock; Jaj (Juan Christian), Filipe Machado, Willian Oliveira and Kaiki (Marquinhos Cipriano); Daniel Jnior (Luvannor), Bruno Rodrigues and Lincoln (Edu).

Coach: Martin Varini (assistant).

Goal: Matheuzinho, at 27′ of the 2nd quarter (Vila Nova)

yellow cards: Dentinho (Vila Nova); Z Ivaldo and Jaj (Cruise)

Place: Onsio Brasileiro Alvarenga Stadium (OBA), in Goinia-GO

date and time: Friday, October 14, 2022 at 8:30 pm

Reason: 35th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

assistants: Lcio Beiersdorf Flor (RS) and Luiza Naujorks Reis (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (Fifa/RS)