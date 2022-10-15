Cruzeiro’s performances: defense system fails, Rafael Cabral makes good saves; young people do well | cruise

Zé Ivaldo It wavered during the defeat to Vila. He was the member of the defense that most offered to help the offensive part, going on the attack and taking danger in a second-half kick. At the same time, he had problems marking his side, often leaving the sector uncovered (note: 5). your companions, Luis Felipe and Eduardo Brock also did not have a positive night, failing in the positioning part, as well as the two midfielders ( Machado and William Oliveira ), which dropped in performance in the second half.

Best moments: Vila Nova 1 x 0 Cruzeiro, for the 35th round of the Brasileirão Série B 2022

Rafael Cabral

He made good saves during the match, again showing why he was one of the protagonists of the access and title of Serie B. He prevented goals in the first half and also in the beginning of the second half. He was not to blame for Vila Nova’s goal, being penalized for the bad positioning of his defensive line. Note: 6.5

Cruzeiro x Vila Nova, Série B 2022

Daniel Jr. and Kaiki

They played well in the OBA. Daniel Jr. it was the offensive system that moved the most and sought to create game opportunities for Cruzeiro. Kaiki, even though he still needs to lose his offensive shyness (beginning to offer himself more for the game), played safe, without getting complicated defensively. Note: 6.5

Lincoln

Deleted performance of the striker of Cruzeiro. He tried little to get close to the marginal lines on the lawn and little appeared in the match. The chance he had, in the second half, he isolated a shot. Note: 4.5

