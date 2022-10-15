CSA Board of Directors announces the departure of coach Roberto Fernandes | csa

Roberto Fernandes is no longer the coach of CSA. After the 1-0 defeat to Londrina, this Friday, at Rei Pelé, the board informed that assistant Adriano Rodrigues will command the team in the three remaining games in Serie B.

– Robert is out. Adriano leads the team until the end of the competition – summarized the football director of CSA, Raimundo Tavares.

Club president, Omar Coêlho spoke quickly with the ge and added one more piece of information.

– It was a decision of the football department, with the approval of the board.

1 of 1 Roberto Fernandes led CSA in 12 games — Photo: Morgana Oliveira/ASCOM CSA Roberto Fernandes led CSA in 12 games — Photo: Morgana Oliveira/ASCOM CSA

Fernandes arrived at CSA in August to replace Alberto Valentim. He commanded the team for 12 games, adding three victories, still getting four draws and suffering five defeats.

This Friday, the coach served a suspension from the period in which he commanded Náutico and could not stay in the technical area. The assistant Fernando Alves, who also left the club, was responsible for leading the team on the edge of the field.

CSA is in 17th place, with 36 points, and is in serious danger of relegation. There are only three rounds to go until the end of the Brazilian.

Thursday, the team faces Ponte Preta, at 21:30, at Moisés Lucarelli, in Campinas. Afterwards, take the Vila Nova, in Rei Pelé, and the Cruzeiro, in Belo Horizonte.

CSA 0 x 1 Londrina – Compact

In this year’s Serie B, CSA has had three coaches so far. The Mozart competition started in command, then he was trained by Alberto Valentim and, in the sequence, he closed with Roberto Fernandes.