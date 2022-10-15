Cyberpunk 2077 could be ported to other platforms

the players of Cyberpunk 2077 can now move saves from stadia for other platforms. As a result, players on the now-defunct platform won’t be abandoned if they’re playing Cyberpunk 2077 when the game’s cloud gaming service Google is terminated. The continuation of Night City’s adventures will be accessible regardless of platform.

Google’s closure of Stadia was already expected, so it wasn’t something that would really surprise the market. It was only expected when Google would comment on it. Anyway, that bitter taste was left in the mouths of gamers and developers, but the main thing is with users who are afraid of losing all their hours played and their games.

In the case of Cyberpunk 2077, the developers came up with answers that alleviated these concerns. Google is offering refunds to players, but depending on the game, the time players put in could be wasted. However, on the support page of CD Project REDthe developers of Cyberpunk 2077 explain how a program called “Google Takeout” is used to move game data from the cloud to the user’s PC, and it is broken down into a walkthrough.

To summarize, this program allows users to download archived versions of data to be extracted to separate folders, these files can be copied and pasted into dedicated paths for Cyberpunk 2077. This method is mainly used for PC gamers, which means that a PC version of the game must be purchased first.

This method can also be used to Xbox and PlayStation through cross progression through beads GOG of the player, assuming players also have a copy of the game on their console and the cross-platform setting is enabled.

While Stadia will allow users to take their save data using Google Takeout, it will be up to the developers whether players will be able to implement these saves in the PC version of their games.

Fortunately, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077 offered a solution, and other developers also took the initiative in their own way, such as Ubisoft which is helping Stadia gamers bring their games to PC.

Despite a popular concept, the future of cloud gaming remains uncertain, and while some games work well enough on Game Pass, the mobile streaming service still leaves a lot to be desired. Time will tell if Xbox can pick up the slack so cloud gaming can catch up.

Via: Polygon/Game Rant