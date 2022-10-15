Death toll in Turkey Mine Explosion Rises to 40 | World

Rescue teams are still searching for dozens of workers trapped inside the mine, which is in Amasra, in the northeast of the country, on the shores of the Black Sea. The explosion, which took place in the late afternoon of Friday (14), is already considered one of the worst industrial accidents in the country.

According to Soylu, of the total of 110 miners who worked at the mine, 52 were trapped in underground galleries located 300 and 350 meters below sea level. There are still missing.

Another 58 were rescued alive or managed to escape on their own.

According to Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, the initial hypothesis is that the detonation was produced by an accumulation of firedamp, a gas common in underground mines, essentially composed of methane.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan canceled his schedule to travel to the crash site on Saturday.

“Our wish is that the loss of life will not be greater and that our miners will be able to leave safe and sound,” he declared.

According to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, 11 people were sent to hospital after being rescued from the rubble.

The interior minister said he was faced with “a really sad outlook” when he attended the scene of the tragedy alongside the energy minister.

Local television footage showed hundreds of people, many of them in tears, gathered in front of a damaged white building near the mine entrance.

Afad, Turkey’s public body responsible for disaster management, initially announced that a faulty transformer had been the cause of the explosion, but later corrected that information and said it was methane gas that exploded for “unknown” reasons.

“I don’t know what happened. There was sudden pressure and I couldn’t see anything else,” a worker who managed to get out of the tunnels on his own told Anadolu state agency.

Images broadcast on Turkish television showed paramedics giving oxygen to workers who managed to get out and then being taken to nearby hospitals.

The local governor said that a team of more than 70 rescuers had managed to reach a point located about 250 meters underground.

“Rescue efforts continue,” the provincial governor said. It is still unclear whether the teams will be able to get closer to the workers and what would be blocking their way.

The mayor of Amasra, Recai Cakir, noted that “almost half of the workers have been evacuated”, quoted by Turkish broadcaster NTV. “Most are safe, although there are some seriously injured,” he added.

Rescue work continues into the early hours of the morning, despite the added difficulty of the lack of light.

The local prosecutor’s office said it was treating the incident as an accident and had opened a formal investigation.

Accidents at work are frequent in Turkey, where the strong economic development of the last decade has often come at the expense of safety standards, especially in construction and mining.