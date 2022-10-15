Deathmatch in Brazilian? Serie B has “finals” for the access between Sport x Vasco and Grêmio x Bahia | Brazilian series b

Running points or knockout? The preference over the different formats of dispute gives rise to an old discussion in football, especially after 2003, when the Brazilian adopted the first option as a rule. This weekend, however, the logic will be different. Even if figuratively.

With four rounds to go, Serie B receives two direct confrontations by the G-4. sport x Vasco and Guild x Bahia face each other simultaneouslyat 4 pm this Sunday, in duels that look more like “finals” for access to the elite.

In the midst of the decision-making atmosphere, the ge heard four commentators from the four states involved in the dispute, to assess the weight – and also what to expect – of these confrontations. Check below the analyzes by Cabral Neto, PVC, Maurício Saraiva and Gustavo Castellucci.

2nd – Gremio, with 57 points

3rd – Bahia, with 56 points

4th – Vasco, with 55 points

5th – Sampaio Corrêa, now with 52 points, but who has already played in this round.

6th – Sport, with 52 points

Sport x Vasco, on Retiro Island

The teams are separated by a difference of three points, between the 4th and 6th position of the Serie B table. The duel, therefore, has weight to expand this difference or make the teams equal in the score – Cruz-Maltino having the advantage by goal difference only. In the opinion of commentator Cabral Netofrom Recife, this scenario will determine the attitude of the teams on the field.

“For this game, I imagine that Vasco will come in a more reactive way, he will defend more and seek more speed from the boys at the front. Sport will have to impose itself. the opponent”, says Cabral (See full review in the video below).

Sport x Vasco: Cabral Neto analyzes the posture of the teams in a key game for the G-4 of the Series B

In Rio de Janeiro, Paulo Vinícius Coelho, in turn, highlights the importance of field management in this final stretch, remembering the situation of Sport. The club is undefeated on Ilha do Retiro and has given up a higher income from the box office to keep the game in the stadium.

“The issue is to assert the command of the field, because this has been decisive. It is impressive how the Série B has important teams that don’t win away. And whoever doesn’t win away now, will suffer to go up. “, points out PVC (See full review in the video below).

Sport x Vasco: PVC analyzes decision scenario in Serie B head-to-head

Gremio x Bahia, at Arena do Gremio

The teams are separated by one point, in the second and third position of the table – behind the champion Cruzeiro. They are the clubs closest to access, but a stumble can complicate the return to Serie A. In the commentator’s view Mauricio Saraiva, in Rio Grande do Sulthe possibility of confirming a “virtual access” within the next two rounds are favorable to Grêmio.

“The atmosphere created for this weekend is of a Grêmio capable, competent enough, to beat Bahia. Not exactly with the best of performances, but with the result. This, yes, essential”, evaluates Saraiva (See full review in the video below).

+ Renato says Grêmio cannot be anxious about access and admits desire to stay in 2023

Grêmio x Bahia: Maurício Saraiva sees Tricolor Gaúcho with an advantage in decision in the G-4

In Bahia, Gustavo Castellucci remember that most of the duel numbers are in favor of Grêmio (check out video analysis below). But it points out important issues in relation to the Steel Tricolor that can make a difference in the duel.

“The arrival of Barroca changed the squad, even though it was in the final stretch and with Bahia already having a well-established campaign since the beginning in the G-4. A factor that strengthens Bahia in Porto Alegre. In addition to Danilo Fernandes’ trip, who is injured, but is a leader and asked to go to Porto Alegre. He understands that the moment is important.”

