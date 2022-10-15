DHPP publishes photo of suspect of killing boy in tobacconist. in Curitiba

The family of Leonardo Rodrigues dos Santos, 23, is devastated. The boy was shot dead in the early hours of Saturday (15) inside a tobacconist in the Ganchinho neighborhood, in Curitiba. The Civil Police has already advanced in the investigations and suspects that the crime may have some passionate motivation. Security cameras recorded the action, but the images have not yet been released, the police only released the photo of the suspect to be the author of the shots.

DHPP released the photo of the boy suspected of the crime. Photo: Publicity/Civil Police.

The murder took place around 2:30 am, on the third floor of the tobacconist’s, which is located on Rua Reinaldo de Carvalho Bola. According to police, there were at least 80 people at the scene and the shooter went straight towards the boy.

The lawyer for the young man’s family, Cleonice Silva, said that the family still can’t believe what happened. That’s because Leonardo had no criminal record and no one has yet understood what might have motivated the crime.

“The family is devastated. He is a hardworking young man, with a legal record, no criminal record, he had no enemies, he had lived in the neighborhood for eight years. For the family it was something no one has any idea the reason for such a cruel murder.”

According to the lawyer, as the authorship is still uncertain, the family will wait to comment on the matter.

“We will reserve ourselves and wait for more evidence to arrive so that we can clarify what happened this morning. As far as it depends on us, he will be punished rigorously.”

Photo: Band B Portal.

advanced investigations

Deputy Victor Menezes, responsible for investigations at the Division of Homicide and Protection of the Person (DHPP), said that the images of the moment of the crime have already been collected and are very clear. However, they will not be released at this time.

“The author arrived around 11 pm and the crime happened much later. He was at the back of the scene, the victim was closer to the cameras’ field of vision. The author came towards the victim, fired a few shots, three or four, the victim falls to the ground and he runs away”.

According to the delegate, the author is an easy man to identify and the police already suspect who he is. “It is a suspect who is on the run, we identified it through information we obtained. The request is for him to come forward as soon as possible and deal with the problem he has caused in a more honorable way and have less repercussions in his private sphere of law, because we are going after him.”

Leonardo was killed with a direct shot to the head. Photo: Personal Archive.

motive of crime

Before the crime happened, the DHPP already found that there was no discussion or any other situation that could be a reason for the crime. The sniper simply arrives and shoots the boy at close range.

Despite this, the delegate explained that he is already working with some lines of investigation. One of them is the crime of passion.

“There is a possibility that the victim was involved with someone’s ex-girlfriend, but we have not yet determined whether this girl was related to the shooter. The motive has not been fully clarified, so we also ask that the shooter come forward and tell what happened.”

The delegate reinforced that the DHPP will work hard on the case, to find the shooter and make him pay for what he did.

“He shot in front of approximately 80 people who were there for fun. We will stay on top of this case because it is a fact that causes much greater attention due to the audacity of the author. I advise him to introduce himself.”

Reports about the shooter can be passed, even if anonymously, to DHPP by calling 0800-643-1121.