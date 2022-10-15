Earn up to BRL 7,000 from home; 4,000 HOME-OFFICE vacancies open!

news jobs were opened by companies from different sectors. In total, there are 4,000 jobs. home office (teleworking) for those who want to get their first job or gain a chance to replace them in the job market.

Read more: Amazon temp program offers 150,000 vacancies

Hiring opportunities are primarily for the sales, technology, finance and marketing sectors. Among the list of vacancies are also offered internship positions for university students. It is important to note that some candidacies may require action in the hybrid modelwhich demands face-to-face visits to the company at certain times.

Home-office vacancies: salaries can reach R$ 7 thousand

With an expressive number of vacancies open for those who want to work from the comfort of home, there are those that draw attention because of the salary. One such case is the anti-fraud consultant vacancy home-office, whose salary varies between R$ 5 thousand and R$ 7 thousand. The company is part of an international group specialized in Information and Communication Technology.

In addition to a good salary, the company offers employees additional benefits, such as meal tickets, food stamps, health and dental plans. The work modality can be CLT or PJ. Proven experience in anti-fraud solutions (HP ERM, HP FMS) is also required, as well as higher education.

Other hiring opportunities for home office include: vacancy for insurance and payroll loan salesman, business consultant, civil lawyer, service analyst, sales consultant, foreign trade assistant, service analyst, graphic designer, telemarketing, commercial representative, web developer and many others.

how to apply

Those interested in applying for one of the vacancies must show interest by registering their updated CV on the InfoJobs vacancy portal. There is no cost to join, being 100% free. Once this is done, just click on the available vacancies and select the one that best fits your professional profile.

The application for the position of anti-fraud consultant can be viewed here. Don’t waste time and register to compete for the dream job of dreams.