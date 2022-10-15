Egonu cries after bronze and says he will leave Italy team: “I’m tired” | volleyball

Opposite Paola Egonu cried a lot, vented at the end of the match in which Italy beat the United States (3-0) and told her agent that she will no longer defend the Italian volleyball team. This Saturday morning, afternoon in Holland, still inside the gym, the Italian ace spoke to businessman Marco Reguzzoni:
– They asked me why I’m Italian, this was my last game.
The video was recorded by a fan who was near the area where the players give interviews and was posted on social media. Another moment that indicates Egonu’s departure from the Italy national team is the long and emotional hug that the opposite gave to libero Monica De Gennaro. Would it really be the farewell match for the selection of one of the best players in the world today?
Egonu cries hugging her companions after the Italian bronze at the Women’s Volleyball World Cup
Paola Egonu is 23 years old and was born in Cittadella, a city in northern Italy. She competed in the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Last month, before the World Cup, the player suffered racist attacks and was called a “macaca” by a TV presenter in Italy. She is the daughter of a Nigerian-born driver and nurse who immigrated to Italy.
Best Moments Italia 3 x 0 United States for the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Cup
Egonu embraced with libero De Gennaro after the bronze dispute at the World Cup – Photo: FIVB