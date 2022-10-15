Elderly woman killed by ‘friend’ thought she was talking to King Charles on YouTube

An elderly woman who was killed and decapitated in an alleged dispute involving money with a “friend” in the UK believed she was having conversations via YouTube with King Charles III (while he was still Prince of Wales), British media reported on Friday. Monday, citing information from a court. The process is still in progress.

Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing Mee Kuen Chong, 67, a Malaysian, amid an alleged dispute over money last year. The victim, who took the name Deborah among her acquaintances in the UK, had a history of mental illness. She has lived in Wembley, a district in Greater London, for over 30 years. The two met through church in August 2020.

Security camera footage shows Jemma carrying a blue suitcase and driving a rental car to the wooded area where Mee Kuen was found in the county of Devon in southwest England. Jemma acknowledged being the person in the video, but denied that she killed Mee Kuen.

Jemma Mitchell, 38 (1st pic) is accused of killing and decapitating Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at her Wembley home in 2021. She allegedly then deposited the headless corpse more than 200 miles away in Salcombe, Devon, 15 days later. pic.twitter.com/0UJjY8OOoS — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) October 13, 2022

The pensioner, reported missing on June 11, 2021, was reportedly attacked in her home. Her headless body was found by a family on holiday 16 days later in an area 400 kilometers away from London. Investigators believe he was transported inside the blue suitcase seen with Jemma.

According to the Daily Mail, Mee Kuen had promised to invest £200,000 in Jemma’s house, changing her mind later. The accused would have pressured the elderly woman to make the transfer. According to the investigation, the victim would have received a blow to the head with a blunt object, fracturing the skull. The transport of the cup would have taken place about two weeks later.

Mee Kuen’s will named Jemma as her main beneficiary.

According to testimony presented to the court, the retiree believed she could communicate with Charles through YouTube.

Psychiatrist Alyson Callan, a consultant for Brent’s Community Mental Health Team, said the victim had been referred by the Fixed Threat Assessment Center at Buckingham Palace to Brent’s team in March 2021.

“The reference was made when Mee sent several letters addressed to Prince Charles and Boris Johnson,” she told the court. — The contents of the letters contained nothing alarming, but they were bizarre, suggesting that she was having another episode of mental illness.

The retiree was given medication in May 2021, but at the beginning of the following month, she complained that they affected her sleep and appetite.

On a visit to her home on June 4 of last year, Callan said the patient did not want to talk about “her perceived relationship with Prince Charles and Boris Johnson”.

“She informed me that she could communicate with (then) Prince Charles via YouTube,” the doctor said.

Just two days before her disappearance, her tenant, crane operator David Klein, had requested a caretaker for her, Callan added.