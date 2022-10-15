Election in Fluminense: see date, deadlines, candidates and political panorama | fluminense

The cards are on the table: with four pre-candidates, Fluminense’s election took shape. Lawyers Mário Bittencourt, Ademar Arrais, Marcelo Souto and Rafael Rolim will compete for the position of president of the club in the triennium 2023-2025. But what are the next steps? O ge brings a political panorama about a month before the election.

Mário Bittencourt, 44, is from the political group “Tricolor de Coração”. Former club lawyer under David Fischel, Roberto Horcades and Peter Siemsen, he was also manager of football with Horcades and vice football with Peter. He has been the current president since July 2019 and will seek re-election.

Ademar Arrais, 51, belongs to the “Ideal Tricolor” political group. He is a former adviser to Fluminense during the David Fischel, Roberto Horcades and Peter Siemsen administrations — of whom he was vice president of strategic planning — and coordinated the Celso Barros campaign in the 2016 election.

Marcelo Souto, 36, belongs to the political group “Esperança Tricolor”. He is a former advisor to Fluminense during the Pedro Abad administration and in 2019 he was a pre-candidate for the election, but he didn’t get enough signatures to register his ticket – he got 122 and he missed 78.

Rafael Rolim, 43, was a candidate for the first time without being linked to a political group from Fluminense. He never held positions at the club or was a counselor, but he was part of Ricardo Tenório’s slate in the 2019 election – he would be the legal vice president if Tenório was elected. He is currently the Deputy Attorney General of the State of Rio.

When will the election be?

According to the club’s statutes, every election must take place in the second half of November. And, as usual, it’s always on a Saturday. With that, there are two options for dates: the 19th and 26th. As the 26th will be in the middle of the World Cup (including Brazil debuts two days earlier, against Serbia), internally there is a preference to be on the 19th.

What is the deadline for registering the plate?

To register the ticket, the four pre-candidates will need to obtain 200 signatures from club members – not counting the football-social modality. However, the same member cannot sign for two different candidates. With this, a “race for signatures” begins. The deadline is between November 1st and 15th. If any irregularities are found, 72 hours will be given for correction.

Why can’t partners sign for multiple slates?

Because the first 150 names of the winning ticket are elected to the Deliberative Council, while the other 50 remain as alternates. If the ticket that finishes in second place has at least 50% of the votes of the champion, it will be entitled to 15 seats on the council, while the winning ticket will place 135 (the remaining 65 are substitutes).

How will the vote be taken?

Since 2016, the election of Fluminense has been carried out with electronic voting machines of the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro (TRE-RJ). The club has already made a formal request to TRE-RJ for the 2022 election and is awaiting a response. There will be no online voting, only in person at the club’s headquarters in Laranjeiras. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has been overseeing claims in the club since 2010.

How many voters will be able to vote?

This time, the club estimates about 20,000 members eligible to vote, among owner-partners, contributor-partners, athlete-partners and supporter-partners (from the plans that give the right to vote and who have been in good standing for at least two uninterrupted years) . But historically, participation is equivalent to 20% to 30% of the quorum in each season. In 2019, there were 3,286 voters voting. In 2016, there were 4,219, a record in the history of Fluminense (white and null votes were not disclosed at the time). And in 2013, there were 2,452.

Who are the vice presidents?

For now, only one candidate has announced his general vice-president: lawyer Marcelo Souto, whose vice-president is Sergio Poggi, the club’s current advisor. There is an expectation to see who Mário Bittencourt will choose, since Celso Barros, his current deputy, has been removed from office since 2019 and has already declared support for Ademar Arrais.

What is the current political landscape?

The trend is that no more candidates emerge. Name pointed out as strong behind the scenes, the former vice president of Special Projects in the Peter Siemsen and Pedro Abad administrations, and responsible for the construction of the tricolor CT, Pedro Antônio, claimed personal reasons for not coming as a candidate, although he has a connection with the ticket. by Rafael Rolim. And Ricardo Tenório, who ran in the 2019 election, has been little in the political backroom at the club since then. There is a possibility for the three opposition candidates to unite on a single ticket, with the aim of not dividing votes in the face of favoritism of the current president, Mário Bittencourt.

