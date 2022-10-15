Embraer obtains US$100 million line of credit for purchases in the UK

Embraer today announced the completion of a US$100 million credit operation to finance purchases of supplies made by Embraer in the UK. The credit was granted by JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA, London Branch (“JPMorgan”) and guaranteed by UK Export Finance, a British government agency focused on financing local exports. It is the first time that UK Export Finance has been involved in an operation with Embraer.

The credit operation between UK Export Finance, JP Morgan and Embraer will bring a series of benefits to the company, such as diversification of credit operations, in addition to more competitive rates and terms for Embraer’s loan profile.

“The diversification of our credit operations is very important in all regions of the world where Embraer operates. We are always looking for actions that improve our debt profile and this is another step in that direction”says Antonio Carlos Garcia, CFO of Embraer.

