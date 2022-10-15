Evangelical LGBTQIA+ Activists Marry in Cuba | World

Adiel, a 32-year-old theologian, had to break with his Baptist church and become a staunch LGBTQIA+ rights activist in order to marry his fiancé Lázaro. Both star in one of the first same-sex marriages in Cuba.

Same-sex couples began marrying in different provinces on the island since September 25, when Cuba ratified the Code of Families in a referendum, a new legislation that includes equal marriage, same-sex adoption and assisted pregnancy.

“For us, who were so directly involved” in accepting gay marriage in Cuba, “who made it part of our daily life, which was our daily bread for seven consecutive years, getting married was the closure, the culmination,” he said. to AFP Adiel González, alongside Lázaro Gonzáles, a 52-year-old independent artist, at their home in the city of Bolondrón, in the central province of Matanzas, after their wedding.

“We always waited for this moment because it was a dream,” said the groom before changing to participate in the ceremony.

2 of 10 Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez get married in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 — Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez marry in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 – Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP

The couple got married in the only civil registry room in the city with around 7,000 inhabitants. Both signed the marriage certificate amid jokes.

In Latin America, same-sex marriage is legal in Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Chile and some Mexican states.

This has been a sensitive topic in Cuba. The country is still scarred by homophobia exacerbated during the 1960s and 1970s, when the government ostracized many homosexuals and sent them to militarized agricultural labor camps.

Adiel thinks that since then “Cuba has changed overnight”. Having a president who publicly says he is “in favor of equal marriage, that didn’t fall from the sky”, but is the fruit of the hard work of activists and academics who have managed to influence policy decisions, he adds.

This activist says he also had to face the burden of being born into a “very conservative and fundamentalist” Christian family.

“I was taught to reject any homosexual manifestation. Any mannerism, even, was considered a sin”, he narrates, remembering that since the age of 11 he tried to change by dedicating himself to prayer.

“But that didn’t happen because sexual orientation can’t be chosen, you can’t change it, and I’m convinced that sexual orientation doesn’t matter to God,” he says with a cross around his neck.

See more photos from the wedding below:

3 of 10 Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez get married in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 — Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez marry in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 – Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP

4 of 10 Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez get married in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 — Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez marry in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 – Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP

5 of 10 Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez get married in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 — Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez marry in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 – Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP

6 of 10 Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez get married in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 — Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez marry in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 – Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP

7 of 10 Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez get married in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 — Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez marry in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 – Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP

8 of 10 Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez get married in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 — Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez marry in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 – Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP

9 of 10 Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez get married in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 — Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP Adiel Gonzalez and Lázaro Gonzalez marry in Bolondron, Cuba, on October 13, 2022 – Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP