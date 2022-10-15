Everything we know so far

echoes has just arrived on Netflix, catching the attention of a large number of subscribers. The series, starring Michelle Monaghan, is an addictive thriller that leaves viewers glued, from beginning to end. With only 7 episodes, the suspense totally distorts the story, leading the viewer to doubt the truth.

the plot of echoes It’s simple. In the episodes we see Leni and Gina McCleary who, for years, switched lives on their birthday. The first lives on a ranch in Virginia and the second is building a writing career in Los Angeles.

However, the sisters’ delicate system goes awry when Leni disappears. Gina then has to return to her hometown in search of answers to what exactly happened. The return opens wounds and puts the sisters’ secret in check.

The first season of the series sailed through several twists and turns. However, it left some points open for a possible sequel. Therefore, fans question whether Season 2 of echoes will really happen. Well, here’s what we know.

The 2nd season of echoes

So far, Netflix has not officially confirmed whether Season 2 of echoes will happen. However, since the announcement, the series has been treated as a miniseries. Despite being given such a title, the series ends openly on some themes, which could easily bring the series into new episodes.

It usually takes Netflix between two weeks to 3 months to confirm a series renewal. During this period, the service analyzes various data such as engagement on social networks, reviews and, of course, the audience. In fact, in this regard, the series seems to be doing very well.

According to FlixPatrol, despite leading the TOP 10 in a few countries, the series is present among the most watched in all countries where Netflix operates. So, although the series has received the title of limited, if the audience is considerable, the streaming service can confirm its continuation.

Still, we’ll have to wait for the next few days to see what Netflix’s endorsement will be. The service must comment on the production – or not – of Season 2 of echoes. Finally, it is worth remembering that other series have already been produced in the same way as The Flight Attendant and Big Little Lies and have been continued.

Season 2 premiere of echoes on Netflix

Assuming the service confirms the sequel, we’ll have to wait a little longer to see the episodes return. The first season only gained information in July 2021. That is, it premiered on Netflix about 1 year after its announcement.

So we can expect that if Netflix confirms Season 2 of echoeswe will see returning in 2023. A more optimistic forecast is between August or September of next year.

The End of Season 1

In the final episode, we saw the twin brothers escape their childhood home when they lost their father. Victor is burned to death in a fire. As if that wasn’t enough, Gina wants to get away from Leni after discovering that her brother has always tried to control her since childhood.

To achieve her goals, Leni even murdered Dylan. That’s why, she’s not ready to leave Ginny yet. The pair end up fighting in a river where Leni reveals that her father actually drowned her mother in the bath when they were younger.

Then, echoes shows Gina explaining that her mother was terminally ill and wanted to die, before the illness took her. Tired of Leni, Gina decides to kill herself in the waterfall. As her body is never found, she is presumed dead. Leni eventually escapes to the airport using Gina’s fake passport. After all, she is under suspicion for another murder of a man in the church, which happened a few years earlier.

But before catching her flight to Australia, Leni discovers that a woman who looks like her boarded earlier that week. So does that mean Gina is alive? Well, when she lived like Leni, Gina trained to become an expert scuba diver, so that would certainly come in handy at the bottom of that waterfall.

In the end, we see Charlie narrating a passage from his new book in a reading where he details confusing experiences with the twins. Someone, either Leni or Gina, arrives wearing a big hat and sunglasses, because that’s what you do when you want to look mysterious.

Possible plots for season 2 of echoes If Netflix confirms season 2 of echoes, the mystery surrounding that ending would be clarified. That way, we would see Gina and Leni facing each other again. In the meantime, don’t be surprised if Sheriff Floss is still on the hunt for the sisters. Eventually, he was left with a hard drive containing an archive of his incriminating video diaries, which could offer several clues to his whereabouts. The Cast: Who Returns for Season 2 of echoes? Certainly, if the series returns for new episodes, we will see Michelle Monaghan playing Gina and Leni. By his side, we will have Matt Boomer as Jack Beck. The main cast also includes Daniel Sunjata as Charlie Davenport, Ali Stroker as Claudia and Karen Robinson as Sheriff Louise Floss. Rosanny Zayas as Deputy Paula Martinez, Celia Weston as Georgia Tyler and Gable Swanlund as Mathilda “Mattie” Beck are expected to reprise their roles. Although they are still dead, some characters may reappear in Season 2 of echoes in flashback form. They are: Victor McCleary, by Michael O’Neill, or Dylan James, by Jonathan Tucker.

Michelle Monaghan spoke about the series’ challenges

Playing two characters in a production can be exhausting. In an interview with peoplethe actress spoke about the challenge of playing the twins Gina and Leni.

“It was incredibly challenging. Preparing for both characters is a really intense period of really trying to individualize two very different distinct characters and characters that I could jump into and come back to very easily. The energies and body language and accents and physical appearance.”

The actress stated what was her biggest difficulty when filming the scenes of echoes.

“The most technical aspect of it was shooting a really long scene where I play one character and then I change into the other character and film the other side.”

What to watch while you wait?

With the doubt about the 2nd season of echoes, fans can seek out another nail-biting thriller to watch. That’s why we’ve separated a list of five excellent productions, all available on Netflix and with several twists. Check the list:

The innocent; The Porcelain King; Noone can know; The disorder that remained; Gone Forever.

